Resolving the Bawku Conflict: A Call for Independent Security Intervention

By Nana Kweku Ofori Atta
The protracted conflict in Bawku has become a major threat to peace, stability, and development in Ghana’s Upper East Region. Decades of unresolved tensions have led to recurring violence, loss of lives, and deepening mistrust among the people. Despite several interventions by successive governments, the conflict remains largely unresolved due to the absence of a sustained, strategic, and non-political approach.

It is against this backdrop that I propose the urgent formation of an Independent Professional Security Unit composed of bilateral negotiation specialists, intelligence analysts, and conflict resolution experts. This unit should be distinct from the usual state security apparatus and operate with professional autonomy and technical neutrality.

This specialized body should be tasked to collaborate directly with the government, under the leadership of His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama, the Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces. Furthermore, it should work in partnership with the Parliamentary Committees on Defence and Interior, forming a multi-institutional platform to deliberate on the core issues driving the conflict and to develop a unified national response.

The Bawku crisis requires an independent professional security outlet, comprising specialists in security bilateral negotiations and intelligence expertise. This dedicated unit should sit with the government—headed by the Commander-in-Chief—alongside the Parliamentary Committees on Interior and Defence, to bring minds together tactically and strategically. Their task must be to diagnose the core cause of the conflict thoroughly, and to tackle it with a comprehensive, factual report that enables decisive resolution without any political sentiments influencing its execution.

The focus of this expert unit must be on conducting a deep tactical and strategic analysis of the Bawku crisis—moving beyond surface-level symptoms to identify the real, underlying causes. This includes examining historical grievances, land disputes, ethnic tensions, political influences, and security lapses. The findings must then be compiled into a factual, unbiased, and evidence-based report that can inform effective policy and enforcement measures.

What Bawku needs now is a permanent solution—not a patchwork of ceasefires or politically motivated peace campaigns. Past attempts, though sometimes well-intentioned, have often lacked depth, continuity, and the expertise required for sustainable peacebuilding. The situation demands a technocratic approach rooted in intelligence, diplomacy, and community engagement.

To achieve meaningful outcomes, the process must involve broad consultations with local stakeholders—including traditional rulers, religious leaders, youth groups, women’s organizations, and civil society actors. A lasting peace can only be built if the people most affected by the conflict are actively involved in crafting the path forward.

This approach must also be supported by robust intelligence gathering, trust-building mechanisms, and clear monitoring frameworks to evaluate the impact of interventions over time. The solution must be inclusive, transparent, and backed by strong political will, but executed devoid of partisan interests.

The Bawku crisis is not a regional matter to be managed at the periphery of national discourse. It is a national security concern with implications for Ghana’s broader peace and governance agenda. Allowing it to fester any longer only invites further instability and erodes public confidence in state institutions.

I therefore call on His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama, the Ministers for Defence and Interior, the leadership of Parliament, and all stakeholders to consider this professional recommendation with the urgency it deserves. The time has come for Ghana to prioritize professionalism over politics in handling complex internal security issues like Bawku.

A decisive, well-coordinated, and expert-led national strategy is the only sustainable path to ending the Bawku conflict and restoring hope and normalcy to the affected communities.

Nana Kweku Ofori Atta
Security Consultant

