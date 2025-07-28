Mahama and NDC have contributed to renewed Bawku crisis — Dr. Ekua Amoakoh

A communications team member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Ekua Amoakoh, has accused President John Dramani Mahama and the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) of fueling the renewed Bawku conflict.

She claims the NDC, while in opposition, took sides in the conflict for political gain and used it as a tool to win votes.

Speaking on Accra-based Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana on Monday, July 28, Dr. Amoakoh alleged that the NDC visited one of the factions during the heat of the tensions and declared there was no chieftaincy dispute in Bawku.

“It was the NDC government that went into the area and played very dirty politics with the Bawku crisis. You went to one faction and told them there is no chieftaincy conflict in Bawku — that there cannot be two kings in one kingdom,” she stated.

She also claimed that the NDC unfairly blamed former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for inciting the conflict, but said recent events have cleared his name.

“What was used against him was not only that he’s from North East, so he should do something about it. No, people went as far as to say he was supplying arms to people,” she said.

According to her, the NDC’s actions convinced some Kusasi voters to vote for them in the 2024 general elections.

“We have the same Kusasi people who have come out to say that because of what you told them, they went out in their numbers to vote for the NDC and made sure the NPP recorded zeros in the 2024 general elections,” she added.

Bawku has recently witnessed renewed violence, with several people, including students, reportedly killed by unknown gunmen, sparking fear and raising serious security concerns.