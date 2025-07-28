ModernGhana logo
Prestea Huni-Valley: Gold Fields Ghana Foundation hands over 3-unit classroom block to Bompieso Basic School

By Bala Ali, ISD || contributor
MON, 28 JUL 2025

As part of their Corporate Social Responsibility towards the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality, the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation has provided Bompieso Basic School with a three-unit classroom block.

The classroom block, which cost GHC 675,000.00, has been designed to accommodate 120 pupils; it has a headmaster’s office and a staff common room.

Delivering a speech at the commissioning ceremony of the project at Bompieso, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Dr. Matthew Ayeh, appreciated the Foundation for contributing to quality education and other development projects.

"This facility will provide a conducive learning environment for both pupils and teachers," he said.

Dr. Ayeh urged the Municipal Education Directorate and the school authorities to take good care of the facility, emphasising that “protecting this investment means securing a brighter future for our children.”

The Relieving Operations Manager of Abosso Goldfields Ltd., Mr. Frank Denkyi, reaffirmed the dedication to community development, highlighting their support for over 2,941 individuals through educational and community development interventions.

He emphasised the foundation’s commitment to promoting the development of children in the municipality, saying, “We are committed to supporting needy but brilliant students."

