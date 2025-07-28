Gov’t committed to cleaner, sustainable energy future - Energy Minister

The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor has reaffirmed government's commitment to a cleaner and more sustainable energy future.

He said this during a working visit to the Bui Power Authority (BPA) in Accra on Monday.

The visit, part of the Minister's ongoing stakeholder engagements within the energy sector, provided an opportunity to assess BPA's operations, strategic direction, and contributions to national energy stability.

He lauded the authority for its crucial role in maintaining power supply reliability, especially during recent periods of high demand.

“Bui Power plays a key role in our energy supply. Your operations ensured uninterrupted power during ENI’s gas supply upgrade. The government will continue supporting BPA to advance Ghana’s green energy vision” he noted

The minister commended BPA's forward-looking approach to integrating renewables into the national grid, positioning the Authority as a key player in Ghana's energy transition.

On his part, the Acting Chief Executive Officer of BPA, Ing. Kow Eduakwa, expressed appreciation to the minister for the visit, describing it as a reaffirmation of the Ministry's active oversight and collaboration.

He stated BPA's alignment with national policy goals, noting the Authority's investments in renewable energy as a central part of its future strategy.

"We remain fully dedicated to contributing meaningfully to President John Dramani Mahama's green transition agenda. The Minister's visit is a clear testament to the Ministry's supervisory commitment and support," he said.