ISD Staff Honored at 2024 Civil Service Awards Ceremony

By Margaret Adjeley Sowah, ISD II Contributor
MON, 28 JUL 2025

The Head of Media Relations, Dr. Samuel Antwi, and Principal Information Assistant of the Research Division, Mr. Daniel Asante, were recognized for their exceptional contributions at the 2024 Civil Service Awards Ceremony.

Dr. Antwi received an award for "Commitment and Dedication," reflecting his unwavering support and service to the Civil Service.

Mr. Asante was honored for his "Dedication to Teamwork," showcasing his collaborative spirit and ability to work effectively with others.

The event, held last Friday at the Alisa Hotel, was part of a week-long celebration aimed at honoring the outstanding achievements of staff and dignitaries in the Civil Service. It highlighted their hard work, dedication, and noteworthy contributions to national development.

This recognition highlights the importance of commitment and teamwork in promoting excellence within the Civil Service.

