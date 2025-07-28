Entrance University Hospital launches state-of-the-art eye care unit

Entrance University Hospital, part of the Tobinco Group of Companies, has launched a fully equipped, modern eye care unit to deliver comprehensive vision services to the public.

The unveiling event at the hospital’s Accra Newtown facility was marked by a large-scale outreach that provided free eye screening to more than 300 people.

To make the service more accessible, the hospital offered significant discounts—between 20 to 35 percent on prescription eyewear and up to 50 percent off selected services, including laboratory tests and diagnostic scans.

Speaking at the event, Hospital Administrator Mr. Emil Opeku explained that the initiative aligns with the hospital’s broader goal of improving healthcare access and promoting good vision nationwide.

“And we think that giving back to the society is also important. So if we are running eye service, why don’t you meet the populace or the citizens halfway? So today is especially dedicated for a free eye screening, so that people can just benefit from their free screening to know what is wrong with them,” he said.

Mr. Opeku further noted that the initiative forms part of the philanthropic vision of Elder Samuel Amo Tobin, founder of the Tobinco Group.

“And this is the package for the day. And our father, Tobinco, Elder Samuel Amo Tobin, gives to people and this is part of his benevolent activities to safeguard the sight of humanity and for us, we are very grateful and proud,” he added.

He assured the public of the hospital’s commitment to delivering exceptional care through a professional and compassionate staff. “Be rest assured that our staff are very caring and down to earth to do the best for all because our motivation is to provide services that exceed the expectation of clients.”

Dr. Alphaeus Asamoah Amoasi, an optometrist who led the screening, told the Ghana News Agency that although the team initially prepared to serve about 100 individuals, over 300 people were screened, many of whom presented with undiagnosed eye conditions.

He said the most common issues identified included refractive errors such as nearsightedness, farsightedness, and astigmatism, along with cases of cataracts and eye infections.

Dr. Amoasi emphasized that many infections stem from poor hygiene practices, especially touching the eyes with contaminated hands. He stressed the importance of preventive care, adding that beyond the screening, participants were also educated on how to protect their eyesight from avoidable infections.

“So we are not just doing the examination. We are also educating them on how to manage or live their lives so that they don’t acquire most of the acquired infections that we have seen today,” he said.

He strongly encouraged the public to make regular eye examinations a habit.

“People do not regularly walk in for check-up. You can see that people walk in when they have problems. But I encourage everyone to at least have an eye check,” he advised.

“Some people over 40 years have never, they’ve never had an eye exam, which is not something we encourage. So I encourage everyone to at least have their eyes checked every year or two.”

Given Ghana’s high UV index, Dr. Amoasi also urged the use of sunglasses or UV-protective lenses, particularly for individuals who spend long hours on digital screens. He recommended taking regular breaks while working on computers and blinking more often to maintain eye moisture.

He warned against waiting for symptoms before visiting a clinic, sharing the story of a 43-year-old man he diagnosed with advanced glaucoma during the screening.

“I met a 43-year old gentleman who had never visited an eye clinic. And I realized that he had advanced glaucoma and this person has significant loss of vision. And this vision is irreversible. It means that this patient will not be able to work because he’s lost his vision, will not be able to take care of his children and wife.

“And so you are at a very high risk if you’ve never had your eye checks. There could be something, a vision threatening, hidden, and without the eye examination, you may lose your vision and lose your productivity,” he cautioned.

Mr. Abraham Asare, a 62-year-old participant, praised the initiative after learning of his glaucoma diagnosis.

“I am grateful to the Hospital for this free exercise, because I didn’t know I have glaucoma until I came. I am told it’s advancing and so I need to urgently take an action so I don’t lose my sight, God forbid.”

Entrance University Hospital already provides a broad range of services, including maternity care, obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatrics, laboratory and pharmacy services, ECG, ambulance and home care, as well as both in-patient and out-patient services. With the new eye clinic, the facility has expanded its reach further in delivering quality, affordable healthcare to Ghanaians.