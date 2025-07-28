NSA payroll Scandal: Eight suspects seek plea bargain as missing GH¢80million suspends charges

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine, has revealed that eight individuals, including three former officials of the National Service Authority (NSA), have approached his office with requests for plea bargains in the unfolding financial scandal at the National Service Scheme.

Dr. Ayine made the disclosure during a Government Accountability Series update on Monday, July 28, where he also confirmed a temporary delay in the formal filing of charges due to the emergence of fresh evidence.

According to the Attorney-General, investigators have uncovered major irregularities involving an NSA-linked account at the Bank of Ghana, reportedly tied to the tenure of former NSA Director-General, Mr. Osei Assibey.

“The National Service Authority scandal case was due to be filed last week. However, we stumbled upon evidence of malfeasance involving an account at the Bank of Ghana.

“Out of the GH¢189 million transferred, GH¢80 million cannot be traced. Two cheques linked to the former Director-General were used to withdraw just under GH¢2 million,” Dr. Ayine stated.

He explained that the new revelations have necessitated a temporary hold on prosecution, as his office awaits further records from the Bank of Ghana, the Ministry of Finance, and the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department.

The Attorney-General confirmed that eight individuals, among them three former NSA officers, are now engaged in discussions with his office in pursuit of plea agreements. Some of the suspects, he said, have expressed a willingness to testify against other accused persons. Additionally, several vendors and service providers allegedly involved in the scheme are also preparing to serve as prosecution witnesses.

Dr. Ayine made it clear that the case will not be treated lightly, emphasizing that the full force of the law will be applied. “No individual found culpable will be shielded from accountability,” he assured.

The scandal is one of the most significant financial irregularities under investigation this year, and the Attorney-General’s remarks signal a high-stakes legal process ahead. The plea bargain requests, combined with the explosive bank revelations, point to a case that could expose a complex web of misuse of state funds and official collusion.