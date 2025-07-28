Attorney-General defends case discontinuation against Duffuor, cites structured GH¢2bn repayment deal

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine, has offered a forceful defence of his office’s decision to discontinue the high-profile criminal trial involving former Finance Minister Dr. Kwabena Duffuor and seven others.

He explained that the case was dropped after the accused agreed to a substantial structured repayment plan aimed at recovering a significant portion of the funds in question.

Speaking during a sectoral update on Monday, July 28, Dr. Ayine said the prosecution was halted through a nolle prosequi following major strides in asset recovery and careful legal evaluation of the case's complexities.

“By a letter dated May 7, 2025, the accused persons proposed to pay GH¢2 billion through a structured arrangement,” Dr. Ayine stated.

He revealed that the accused committed to repaying GH¢2 billion of their revised GH¢3.3 billion obligation through a mix of asset transfers and assistance in recovering funds from third-party recipients.

“They agreed to transfer GH¢800 million worth of assets directly to UniBank, currently under receivership, and to assist in recovering an additional GH¢1.2 billion from third-party beneficiaries who received payments under their instructions.”

So far, GH¢844 million in landed property has already been handed over to UniBank. Out of the GH¢1.2 billion owed by third parties, GH¢500 million has been recovered, and the remaining GH¢700 million is expected within 18 months, together with additional proceeds from asset sales.

Dr. Ayine said several compelling factors shaped the Attorney-General’s decision to accept the settlement and halt prosecution.

The receiver of UniBank had earlier confirmed that fictitious accounting entries had falsely inflated the bank’s assets by approximately GH¢2.1 billion before official receivership began. In addition, a civil claim of GH¢300 million filed by the receiver in 2019 remains unresolved under the ongoing insolvency process.

The litigation itself had been dragging on for more than six years, hampered by complex proceedings and early failures to trace key assets. Dr. Ayine noted that continuing along that path risked poor returns and undermined the broader purpose of the financial sector clean-up.

“It is important to make clear that when someone is charged with causing financial loss to the state, it does not imply that they took the resources that have been lost,” Dr. Ayine emphasized.

The dismissed case—The Republic v. Kwabena Duffuor & 7 Others (CR/0248/2020)—was one of several prosecutions launched during Ghana’s banking sector reforms, which sought to recoup public funds and bring accountability to the sector. However, the government had made clear that if a 60% recovery threshold was met, prosecution could be reconsidered.

Dr. Ayine made it clear that the decision to abandon the trial was not a retreat from accountability, but rather a pragmatic move to recover substantial value for the state, especially in light of the extended legal battles and diminishing prospects of full restitution through the courts.