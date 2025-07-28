Civil Service of Ghana honours 116 personalities for dedication, hard work

The Civil Service of Ghana has recognised and honoured 116 high-performing staff and individuals who have excelled in the service.

Among those honoured were nine (9) Chief Directors, five (5) Heads of Departments/Institutions, nine (9) Directors, forty-six (46) Professionals, and thirty-eight (38) Sub-Professionals. Additionally, six (6) former Civil Service Council Members and three (3) sponsors of the 2025 Civil Service Week Celebration were recognised with Honorary and Head of Civil Service Special Awards, respectively.

The 2024 Civil Service Awards Ceremony, held last Friday at the Alisa Hotel, showcased the important contributions of staff and dignitaries to national development, rewarding excellence, dedication, and hard work within the Civil Service.

In his welcome address, the Head of the Civil Service, Dr. Evans Aggrey-Darkoh, emphasised the importance of recognising those who embody the highest standards of service in the Republic.

He stated that the Civil Service Week is more than a ceremonial event. “It is a meaningful occasion dedicated to reflection, engagement, and inspiration,” he said.

Dr. Aggrey-Darkoh added, “The celebration aims to recognise the commitment of hardworking civil service staff and to rebuild public trust in the civil service.”

He explained that this year’s theme emphasised the vital role of the civil service in adopting digital transformation to improve public sector efficiency and accountability.

The Head of Civil Service also stressed on the need to leverage data-driven insights to inform effective public policy, stating, “Public policy is not just about what the government decides to do; it also includes what it chooses not to do.”

Dr. Aggrey-Darkoh pledged that the civil service would continue to recognise and award outstanding performance. “Let us all continue to remain focused, unwavering, and fully committed to the noble duty of serving our nation,” he urged.

He expressed profound gratitude to President Mahama, the Chief of Staff, and other esteemed guests for their unwavering support of the civil service. He praised the President’s vision for a modern, citizen-centred governance system, which has inspired civil service staff to elevate their standards.

The Chief of Staff, Mr. Julius Debrah, described the civil service as the backbone of effective governance, facilitating the success of government policies through its dedicated efforts.

“The civil service plays a pivotal role in bringing the developmental agenda of the country to life,” he stated.

He also highlighted the need for civil servants to be digitally literate, agile, and responsive to citizens’ demands for faster and more transparent service delivery. Reiterating the significance of the theme, “E-governance is not a luxury; it is a necessity in these times.”

Mr. Debrah emphasised that the administration of President Mahama was committed to supporting the civil service in becoming a fully modernised and digitally empowered institution.

He outlined the government’s strategic vision for digital transformation, which includes enhancing digital infrastructure and building human capital. He urged civil service staff to embrace innovation and lead the digital revolution rather than follow it.

On her part, the Chief Director of the Ministry of Sports and Recreation and Chairperson of the Planning Committee, Madam Wilhelmina Asamoah, emphasised the evening’s activities as a celebration of hard work, talent, innovation, and excellence.

She stated, “This evening is more than words of praise; it is a call to continue uplifting and supporting the gallant men and women of the Ghana Civil Service.”

She praised the Planning Committee and subcommittee members for their commitment and attention to detail, ensuring that every piece fit perfectly.

Madam Asamoah expressed gratitude to all, including the Head of Civil Service, the Chief of Staff and his Deputy, former Heads of Civil Service, awardees, CLOGSAG, the media, sponsors, partners, and other stakeholders who made the celebration successful.

“As we close, let us carry the spirit of this celebration into our work and lives, keeping in mind the reset agenda to serve the people of Ghana better. Let us continue to strive for excellence, recognise others, and build a culture where every effort and integrity are rewarded,” she concluded.