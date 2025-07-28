ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Outspoken critic of Cameroon president excluded from October election

By RFI
Cameroon Outspoken critic of Cameroon president excluded from October election
MON, 28 JUL 2025

Maurice Kamto, a high-profile critic of Cameroon's long-running President Paul Biya has been excluded by electoral authorities from the list of approved candidates able to run in the 12 October presidential vote.

Maurice Kamto, 71, had officially submitted his candidacy last week, one of 83 names put forward to the electoral council.

He sought to run as the candidate for the African Movement for New Independence and Democracy (MANIDEM). 

But his name was not among the 13 candidates on the provisional list issued Saturday by the national electoral council.

Kamto came second to President Paul Biya in the 2018 presidential election, representing the Cameroon Renaissance Movement (MRC).

Elecam rejected his candidacy for the 12 October election, saying that another individual was already running under the banner of the Manidem party.

Controversy

The decision has generated some controversy in Cameroon.

Since Sunday, the hypothesis of a plot to oust the main rival of incumbent President Paul Biya, has emerged.

This particularly implicates Dieudonné Yebga, the man presented by Elecam as the other candidate nominated by Manidem, whose nomination allegedly prompted the body to disqualify Kamto.

According to RFI's correspondent in Yaoundé, audio recordings lend credence to the theory of a plot to remove the Manidem candidate from the presidential race. Although yet to be verified, the messages have gone viral online.

Tensions

Some observers also fear backlash in the current context of the electoral campaign, like members of the United Nations Department of Safety and Security.

"In case of the rejection of certain candidates in this election, it is possible there will be protests in the centre of Yaoundé and near the seat of Elecam," the  Department had warned on Friday in a statement.

President Biya, 92-year-old, has been in power since 1982 and is seeking an eighth term in office.

Among the candidates approved to run in the election are former prime minister Bello Bouba Maigari, an ally of Biya's for nearly 30 years, and Issa Tchiroma Bakary, who resigned as employment minister in early June to submit his candidacy.

The definitive list of candidates is supposed to be announced in the coming days after any challenges to the provisional list are considered.

 (with newswires)

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

37 minutes ago

Suspects in police custody E/R: Machete-wielding galamsey suspects clash with Police at Ankaase Gyadam

37 minutes ago

NACOC raises alarm over rising fake drug abuse among Kasoa youth NACOC raises alarm over rising fake drug abuse among Kasoa youth

37 minutes ago

Nayiri rejects Nalerigu curfew, demands immediate reversal and apology Nayiri rejects Nalerigu curfew, demands immediate reversal and apology

2 hours ago

Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine Discontinuation of case not due to political colourisation of accusers — Attorne...

2 hours ago

Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine uniBank case: Accused persons have provided landed properties valued over GH¢800...

2 hours ago

Fix Bawku crisis as you promised during 2024 election campaign — Ahiagbah to Mahama Fix Bawku crisis as you promised during 2024 election campaign — Ahiagbah to Mah...

2 hours ago

Managing News Editor of the Newscenta newspaper, Elvis Darko Bawku crisis: ‘Security should’ve been beefed up immediately IGP was attacked’ —...

2 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Afigya Kwabre North, Collins Adomako-Mensah 'Realign official cedi rates with reality on the ground' — Adomako-Mensah to gov...

2 hours ago

Deputy National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Elikem Kotoko Bawku crisis: ‘Stop the reprisal attacks, retaliations and let peace reign’ — El...

3 hours ago

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine Beige Bank offered GH¢10million settlement which I refused, now the state gets n...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line