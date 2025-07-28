ModernGhana logo
Zango Chiefs laud President Mahama for pro-Muslim and Zango development initiatives

By Osman Dawda II Contributor
Zango Chiefs across the country have expressed deep appreciation to President John Dramani Mahama for his unwavering commitment to the development and welfare of Zango and Muslim communities in Ghana.

They commended the President for fulfilling several key promises within a few months in office, including reducing the 2025 Hajj fare, declaring Eid-ul-Fitr as a public holiday, and creating a dedicated office to champion the progress of Zango communities.

This came to light at a discussion forum during a working visit by Alhaji Baban Lami Abu Sadat, the National Coordinator for Zango development, to the Ablekuma Central Council of Zango Chiefs in the Greater Accra Region and the Aboakwa Council of Zango Chiefs in the Eastern Region. In attendance at the forum were chiefs, sub-chiefs, Islamic scholars (ulama), and magajias (women leaders).

Speaking on behalf of the Ablekuma Central Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Hamidu Ibrahim Dantani, Chief of Shukura, praised the government’s proactive approach in addressing the needs of Muslim-dominated areas. He emphasized that these measures reflect a genuine concern for the upliftment of historically underdeveloped communities.

The chiefs also applauded the appointment of Alhaji Baban Lami Abu Sadat as the National Coordinator for Zango development, describing it as a strategic and well-deserved choice. They pledged their full support for his work and expressed confidence in his ability to bring positive change to Zango communities across the country.

The Vice President of the National Council of Zango Chiefs and Zango Chief of Aboakwa, Alhaji Abubakar Omaru, speaking on behalf of his colleagues, recalled President Mahama’s interventions during his earlier tenure in office. He highlighted how the President personally addressed challenges faced by Zango residents and Muslims, particularly in areas such as voter registration, wearing of the hijab in schools, passport acquisition, and the process of securing national identification cards.

According to the chiefs, these actions demonstrated the President’s thoughtfulness and commitment to the welfare of Zango communities and Muslims across the country. They, however, acknowledged that despite these achievements, some challenges still persist. The chiefs, therefore, appealed to the government to take immediate steps to address these issues to ensure that Zango citizens fully enjoy their constitutional rights.

In his remarks, Alhaji Abu Sadat reiterated the government’s strong commitment to prioritizing the development of Zango and Muslim communities. He explained that the establishment of the Zango Development Coordination Office is a tangible demonstration of the government's pledge to address the unique challenges facing these communities.

He further outlined several key government initiatives aimed at transforming Zango communities. These include scholarship programs for youth, employment opportunities, improved sanitation, and the timely payment of salaries for Islamic teachers in public basic schools. He emphasized that these interventions form part of the government’s broader “resetting agenda” aimed at inclusive national development.

Alhaji Abu Sadat commended the unity of Zango chiefs and encouraged them to further strengthen their collaboration to attract sustained development. He also praised the chiefs for involving women in their decision-making processes and urged them to do more, noting that women’s development issues are best articulated by women themselves.

The forums concluded with heartfelt prayers from the Imams, who invoked blessings for the President’s continued success. They emphasized that the well-being of the President is directly linked to the prosperity of Zango and Muslim communities across Ghana.

