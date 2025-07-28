Four suspects arrested over China Mall stabbing of worker to death

Four suspects have been apprehended in connection with the stabbing to death of one Akwasi Opoku, who is said to be a staff member of China Mall at Santasi in Kumasi, the capital of Ashanti Region.

The caged suspects have so far been identified by the police as Kelvin Kwarteng, 18, Desmond Opoku, 19, Princilla Yeboah, 22 and Emmanuel Amankwah, 31.

Reports indicated that there was an altercation between Akwasi Opoku and another person at the premises of the China Mall, during which Opoku was stabbed with a sharp knife beneath his chest.

Suntreso District Police statement, which has confirmed the sad incident, said among the four arrested suspects, Emmanuel Amankwah had been fingered out as the one who stabbed Opoku to death.

According to the police, one Douglas Opoku of Patasi, who is the father of the deceased, reported the heartbreaking news to the police, who afterwards rushed to the crime scene to investigate the case.

“On 25/07/2025 at approximately 2300 hours, complainant Douglas Opoku of Patasi, Kumasi, reported that his son by name Akwasi Opoku, aged 22 years, had been stabbed with a knife at China City Mall, located at Santasi by three young men he can identify when seen. That he rushed the son to KATH for treatment but the latter died on arrival.

“Suntreso Police patrol team accompanied the complainant to the scene and proceeded to KATH emergency ward and met Akwasi Opoku, now deceased, lying in supine position on a stretcher,” the police report noted.

According to the police, they carefully inspected the body of the deceased and a deep cut wound was noticed beneath the left side of his chest, adding that the body has been deposited at the KATH morgue for preservation, awaiting autopsy.

The police said, “Four suspects namely Kelvin Kwarteng, 18, Desmond Opoku, 19, Princilla Yeboah, 22, and Emmanuel Amankwah, 31, were arrested, with Emmanuel Amankwah fingered out as the one who stabbed the deceased.”

According to the police, they are yet to find the exact knife which was used to stab the deceased, indicating that investigations were ongoing.

