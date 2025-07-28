ModernGhana logo
Fix Bawku crisis as you promised during 2024 election campaign — Ahiagbah to Mahama

The National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has criticised President John Dramani Mahama over his handling of the ongoing Bawku conflict.

In recent weeks, several people, including students on school campuses, have been killed by unknown assailants, heightening fears and deepening security concerns in the area.

Reacting to the development in a social media post on Monday, July 28, Mr Ahiagbah said many Ghanaians are disappointed in the President’s response to the escalating situation.

“The word on the street is that Ghanaians are disappointed with your performance in dealing with the conflict in Bawku,” he said.

“While the Otumfuo and our esteemed Chiefs are working to find a lasting solution, the security situation has not been approached in a manner that protects lives and properties.”

Mr Ahiagbah reminded the President of his campaign promise in the 2024 elections to make peace in Bawku a top priority.

“Sir, the street is concerned because you promised in your 2024 election campaign that you would prioritize peace in Bawku. However, today, Bawku is not at peace, and you are the President of Ghana. Why?” he quizzed.

He further stressed that the crisis is affecting not only the two primary ethnic groups involved but also undermining national peace and stability.

“The deaths and destruction on the streets are concerning to Ghanaians, mainly because you promised you would fix Bawku; please fix it, Sir,” he added.

The latest violence has led to a government-imposed review of the curfew in Bawku and surrounding areas. Schools have been closed down, and evacuation plans are underway for affected students.

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issues

