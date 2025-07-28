Dr. Kwabena Bempah Tandoh eyes parliamentary bid for NPP Asunafo North

Dr. Kwabena Bempah Tandoh, a respected educationist and former Deputy Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), has revealed his interest in contesting the upcoming NPP parliamentary primaries for the Asunafo North Constituency in the Ahafo Region.

Dr. Tandoh, who hails from Goaso in Asunafo North, made the revelation during an exclusive interview with Genesis Radio.

Currently the Founder and CEO of the Orpington Group - an educational consulting firm specializing in education investment, research, and advisory across Ghana and Africa - Dr. Tandoh brings a wealth of leadership experience and policy insight to the table. His contributions to education reform and development have earned him national and international recognition.

Speaking on the party's recent electoral performance in the Ahafo Region, Dr. Tandoh described the NPP's defeat as “very abysmal,” noting that rather than engage in blame games, the party must unite and chart a peaceful path forward.

“We must avoid pointing fingers. Instead, we should focus on reconciliation and strengthening internal structures,” he urged. “I plead with all party members to remain patient and committed as we work to rebuild and come back stronger.”

When asked about his political ambitions, Dr. Tandoh stated, “If the need arises and the national party gives the green light, I am ready to serve. I’m only waiting on the directive from the national leadership.”

He concluded with a strong message of confidence: “I, Dr. Bempah Tandoh, will retain the Asunafo North seat for the NPP in the next election. We must believe in our collective strength and work together for victory.”

Dr. Tandoh’s remarks have already begun to stir conversations among grassroots members and political watchers in the region, many of whom view him as a unifying and visionary figure capable of leading the constituency back to NPP dominance.