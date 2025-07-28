ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Mon, 28 Jul 2025 NPP

Dr. Kwabena Bempah Tandoh eyes parliamentary bid for NPP Asunafo North

By Clement Sarfo II Contributor
Dr. Kwabena Bempah Tandoh eyes parliamentary bid for NPP Asunafo North

Dr. Kwabena Bempah Tandoh, a respected educationist and former Deputy Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), has revealed his interest in contesting the upcoming NPP parliamentary primaries for the Asunafo North Constituency in the Ahafo Region.

Dr. Tandoh, who hails from Goaso in Asunafo North, made the revelation during an exclusive interview with Genesis Radio.

Currently the Founder and CEO of the Orpington Group - an educational consulting firm specializing in education investment, research, and advisory across Ghana and Africa - Dr. Tandoh brings a wealth of leadership experience and policy insight to the table. His contributions to education reform and development have earned him national and international recognition.

Speaking on the party's recent electoral performance in the Ahafo Region, Dr. Tandoh described the NPP's defeat as “very abysmal,” noting that rather than engage in blame games, the party must unite and chart a peaceful path forward.

“We must avoid pointing fingers. Instead, we should focus on reconciliation and strengthening internal structures,” he urged. “I plead with all party members to remain patient and committed as we work to rebuild and come back stronger.”

When asked about his political ambitions, Dr. Tandoh stated, “If the need arises and the national party gives the green light, I am ready to serve. I’m only waiting on the directive from the national leadership.”

He concluded with a strong message of confidence: “I, Dr. Bempah Tandoh, will retain the Asunafo North seat for the NPP in the next election. We must believe in our collective strength and work together for victory.”

Dr. Tandoh’s remarks have already begun to stir conversations among grassroots members and political watchers in the region, many of whom view him as a unifying and visionary figure capable of leading the constituency back to NPP dominance.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

42 minutes ago

We’ll go to court if Attorney General fails to reverse decision to discontinue uniBank case — Minority We’ll go to court if Attorney General fails to reverse decision to discontinue u...

42 minutes ago

Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama Ghana has made progress on the fiscal front — BoG Governor

42 minutes ago

Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama Six straight inflation decline reflects disciplined monetary and fiscal policy —...

2 hours ago

Some 846 SHS students to return on August 1 after Nkwanta ethnic clashes Some 846 SHS students to return on August 1 after Nkwanta ethnic clashes

2 hours ago

Politicization of Bawku conflict scary, makes the situation worse — Ama Pratt blasts NPP communicator Politicization of Bawku conflict scary, makes the situation worse — Ama Pratt bl...

2 hours ago

Tema port to be dredged to accommodate larger vessels — Director General Tema port to be dredged to accommodate larger vessels — Director General

2 hours ago

Celebrated satirist and media icon, Kweku Sintim-Misa—widely known as KSM Ato Essien's plea bargain was driven by fear, not quilt - KSM reveals

2 hours ago

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine Gov't will abolish Ghana School of Law system — Attorney General

3 hours ago

A communications team member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Ekua Amoakoh Mahama and NDC have contributed to renewed Bawku crisis — Dr. Ekua Amoakoh

4 hours ago

Repackaging Akufo-Addos road projects as new without credit not only dishonest but also unproductive — Minority slams govt Repackaging Akufo-Addo's road projects as new without credit not only dishonest ...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line