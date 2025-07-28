Tapioca Foundation holds maiden Ada Youth Summit 2025

The Tapioca Foundation, in collaboration with Manyewo and the Ada College of Education, hosted the maiden edition of the Ada Youth Summit ahead of the 88th annual Ada Asafotufiami Festival, scheduled to begin on Thursday, July 31, 2025, in Ada, in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.

Held at the Ada College of Education, the summit brought together youth from diverse backgrounds with the aim of equipping, motivating, and resetting their mindset toward their role in solving political, technological, agricultural, and socio-economic challenges, particularly within the Ada community and beyond. The event drew a wide range of young entrepreneurs and professionals in business development, agriculture, and entrepreneurship, providing a platform for robust engagement on leadership, governance, and innovation.

Speakers at the summit guided participants through topics such as leadership, policy-making, career development, mentorship, technology, and navigating the modern, fast-changing global economy. The theme for the summit, "The Paradigm Shift," underscored the importance of adapting to new models of thinking and problem-solving. Speakers addressed the hurdles youth face in accessing jobs, launching businesses, and acquiring financing, while encouraging them to embrace innovation and develop the skills necessary to succeed.

In an interview, Seth Priceless Ala-Amegavie, convener of the summit, explained that the goal was to create a space where the youth of Ada could participate meaningfully in national decision-making. He lamented the long-standing exclusion of youth from critical conversations and called for a change in attitudes that confine decision-making roles to the elderly. He and other speakers emphasized that young people must take up leadership roles and assume responsibility for shaping the country’s future.

Participants were also urged to reject the manipulation of youth by politicians during elections, instead seizing such moments as opportunities to take initiative and push for reforms. Speakers encouraged the youth to integrate traditional knowledge with modern technologies and to take active roles in shaping public policies and governance. They were advised to see the National Service not as punishment but as an act of patriotism and service to the country.

Nathaniel Tetteh, the Eastern Regional Director of the National Service Authority, announced the government's intention to reintroduce a military service component for national service personnel. He said personnel would undergo six weeks of training and drills before beginning their service, aimed at instilling discipline and self-reliance among the youth.

The summit also called on the government to create a more enabling environment for youth interested in private enterprise, especially in agriculture. Isaac Adjaotor, speaking on agricultural development, encouraged young people to consider commercial farming, despite challenges such as lack of irrigation and financial support. He called on the government to dredge the Luhuese and Gbanya lagoons to provide fresh water for coastal farms, noting that saltwater and previous flooding from the Akosombo Dam had severely impacted their harvests and fishponds.

Nana Abrokwa Asare, CEO of the Nabrok Group, urged the youth to discard the idea that farming is menial work. He encouraged them to apply modern technologies and rethink agricultural practices to generate employment and economic growth.

Torgbui Ashiagbor IV, Dusifiaga of the Weta Traditional Area and a sociolinguist, encouraged the youth to become more active in shaping the future of Ghana. He advised them to steer clear of actions that bring disrepute to their communities and to take ownership of their societal responsibilities.

Female leaders and entrepreneurs also delivered powerful messages. Eunice Lasi and Suzette Dornukie Nortey called on young women to rise above societal and internal intimidation, urging them to enter politics and seek leadership roles. They acknowledged that many women face stigma and harassment, sometimes even from other women, but insisted that perseverance is key. Suzette Dornukie Nortey declared her ambition to contest a parliamentary seat in Ada, encouraging other women to remain focused and goal-driven. She added that if there were a political party in Ghana solely dedicated to the advancement of women, the country would have reached its development goals long ago.

On campus development, the Students’ Representative Council of the Ada College of Education appealed to the government, NGOs, philanthropists, and well-meaning individuals to support the completion of their SRC Hall and Dining Hall.

The summit concluded with wide support from speakers and dignitaries, who praised the initiative and called for it to be sustained. They emphasized that empowering the youth through knowledge, mentorship, and inclusion in national development is essential for building a better future for Ada and Ghana as a whole.