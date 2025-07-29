ModernGhana logo
N/R: Our refusal to listen to Chairman Samba resulted in lose of seats — NPP Communication Director

By Fuseini Safianu || Contributor
NPP N/R: Our refusal to listen to Chairman Samba resulted in lose of seats — NPP Communication Director
TUE, 29 JUL 2025

The Communications Director of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Northern Region, Yussif Danjimah, has attributed the party’s loss of parliamentary seats in the region to a failure to heed the advice of Regional Chairman Mohammed Bantima Adam Samba during the party’s primaries.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on Radio Tamale’s drive-time programme, Bugum Beni, on Wednesday, July 23, Danjimah revealed that internal disagreements during the primaries severely weakened the party’s chances in several constituencies. He said their inability to listen to Chairman Samba’s guidance ultimately cost them key seats.

"All the seats Chairman Samba told us not to hold parliamentary primaries and we refused, have gone to the NDC. You remember when the regional Chairman advised us against such a contest?" he remarked during the interview.

Danjimah cited Zabzugu as a painful example of the fallout, explaining that the party lost that seat by fewer than 500 votes—largely due to internal divisions caused by the primary. "Look at Zabzugu. We lost it by a little margin of not up to 500 votes. You know what cost it? The contest. Why? The incumbent's lost of the primaries resulted in ethnic issues. That greatly affected us. Now something we had, has gone. Look at Yendi. Look at Mion. Have you seen them?" he added.

Despite the setbacks, Danjimah praised the resilience of the six NPP Members of Parliament who managed to retain their seats in the 2024 elections. He described them as “true fighters” given the broader political challenges the party and government faced going into the December polls.

In 2023, Regional Chairman Mohammed Samba had publicly advised the party against holding primaries for sitting MPs. In an interview with Abubakari Adams on Tamale-based Majority Radio, he said that, if given the choice, he would have preferred that all sitting MPs be allowed to run unopposed. He believed this approach would have conserved party resources, helped heal internal rifts, and allowed the NPP to present a united front heading into the elections.

His advice, however, was met with resistance from some party members who accused him of trying to protect weak MPs who could not retain their seats.

Ultimately, the NPP entered the elections with nine parliamentary seats in the Northern Region but emerged with only six. The National Democratic Congress (NDC) gained 11 seats, while one seat went to an independent candidate.

