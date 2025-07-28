ModernGhana logo
Gov't disburses GH¢15.84 million for 2025 WASSCE practicals  

  Mon, 28 Jul 2025
The Ghana Education Service (GES) has released more than GH¢ 15.84 million to all Senior High Schools (SHS) and Senior High Technical Schools (SHTS) across the country to cover the fees for the 2025 WASSCE practicals.

The disbursement, under the directive of Mr Haruna Iddrisu, the Minister of Education, covers fees for form three learners, reinforcing the government’s commitment to alleviating the financial burden on parents and guardians.

This was in a statement signed by Daniel Fenyi, Head of Public Relations, GES, and issued to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

The statement said the payment was to ensure that all practical examinations scheduled for the 2025 WASSCE were fully supported, including the provision of the required materials and other essential resources.

“With the release of the funds, GES seeks to facilitate a smooth and well-coordinated examination process that enables students to focus on their academic work while relieving parents and guardians of any such financial burden,” it said.

The statement urged regional, district, and school authorities to ensure the due application of the funds for their intended purpose to guarantee efficiency and accountability.

“Management will continue to monitor the utilisation processes to ensure compliance and to maintain high standards in the administration of the examination,” he said.

The Service appreciated the cooperation of all stakeholders in advancing quality education and remained dedicated to creating an enabling environment for the success of all students.

GNA

