Repackaging Akufo-Addo's road projects as new without credit not only dishonest but also unproductive — Minority slams gov't

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has launched a scathing critique of the government's newly announced “Big Push Programme” outlined in the 2025 Mid-Year Budget Review, accusing it of political dishonesty and deliberate rebranding of existing road projects.

The caucus argues that several of the projects touted as new were either initiated, fully designed, or tendered under the previous administration but are now being misleadingly presented as fresh initiatives.

“These projects are not new,” declared Kennedy Osei Nyarko. “They were either planned, tendered, or commenced under the previous government. What we are witnessing is political erasure disguised as innovation.”

Among the roads being reintroduced under the programme are the Wa–Han Road, Navrongo–Tumu Road, Sunyani Outer Ring Road, and Tema–Aflao Road—projects the Minority says were already underway before the current government took office.

The caucus warned that such tactics not only distort the historical record but also undermine public confidence in the government’s sincerity toward infrastructure development.

“Repackaging old ideas without credit to predecessors is not only dishonest but also unproductive,” Hon. Nyarko noted. “It would serve the nation better if the government embraced continuity.”

Beyond what they describe as political rebranding, the Minority also cast doubt on the feasibility of the proposed projects, citing Ghana’s ongoing fiscal challenges. They questioned how such an ambitious infrastructure programme could be financed given the limited fiscal space.

“Where is the funding? What are the timelines? The document is silent,” he stated.

In response, the Minority is calling for a more transparent and credible approach. They are demanding that the government revise its project list to reflect the true origins of the initiatives, prioritize existing strategic corridors, and provide detailed implementation plans to assure the public of actual progress.

“This is not the time for optics,” Mr. Nyarko stressed. “We need accountability, not illusions.”