ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

'Realign official cedi rates with reality on the ground' — Adomako-Mensah to gov’t

Social News Member of Parliament for Afigya Kwabre North, Collins Adomako-Mensah
MON, 28 JUL 2025
Member of Parliament for Afigya Kwabre North, Collins Adomako-Mensah

The Member of Parliament for Afigya Kwabre North, Collins Adomako-Mensah, has urged government to enforce uniform forex rates across markets to reflect the realities on the ground.

Currently, the cedi is trading at around GHS10 on the interbank market and selling at about GHS12 on the retail market.

Speaking on Accra-based Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily on Monday, July 28, the NPP lawmaker expressed satisfaction with the cedi’s appreciation but raised concerns about disparities between official figures and market rates.

“I’m very happy about it. I want to commend the minister and the government for the efforts they’ve put in to ensure that at least the official Bank of Ghana rate is still holding around GHS10,” he said.

“The worry is that there seems to be some disconnect with the official figures and what is happening on the ground… the managers of the economy should quickly take steps to ensure they align the rhetoric with the reality on the ground.”

Mr Adomako-Mensah also noted the scarcity of the currency on the market, saying that limited access at the banks is forcing people to patronise the black market at inflated rates.

“Most people are complaining that, yes, the rate is 10, but the banks don’t get the dollars for them, so they have to resort to the black market. Interestingly, sometimes when you go to the bank, the bank managers will direct you there. And they’re selling at 13, 13.2, 13.3 — which is higher than the official rate,” he observed.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the National Identification Authority (NIA), Alhaji Mohammed Nasiru, has asserted that the claims of a dollar scarcity in the country is misleading.

Speaking on Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily on Thursday, July 24, the NIA Deputy CEO said the Bank of Ghana (BoG) has made adequate reserves, and what is being experienced is the result of a more rigorous verification process designed to curb money laundering and protect the cedi.

According to Alhaji Nasiru, the current regime requires traders and investors to present legitimate documentation to back their forex requests, especially for essential goods.

He explained that this policy, though strict, is necessary to weed out bad actors in the system.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

23 minutes ago

Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine Discontinuation of case not due to political colourisation of accusers — Attorne...

47 minutes ago

Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine uniBank case: Accused persons have provided landed properties valued over GH¢800...

1 hour ago

Fix Bawku crisis as you promised during 2024 election campaign — Ahiagbah to Mahama Fix Bawku crisis as you promised during 2024 election campaign — Ahiagbah to Mah...

1 hour ago

Managing News Editor of the Newscenta newspaper, Elvis Darko Bawku crisis: ‘Security should’ve been beefed up immediately IGP was attacked’ —...

1 hour ago

Member of Parliament for Afigya Kwabre North, Collins Adomako-Mensah 'Realign official cedi rates with reality on the ground' — Adomako-Mensah to gov...

1 hour ago

Deputy National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Elikem Kotoko Bawku crisis: ‘Stop the reprisal attacks, retaliations and let peace reign’ — El...

2 hours ago

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine Beige Bank offered GH¢10million settlement which I refused, now the state gets n...

4 hours ago

T-Bills record another massive 160% oversubscription despite significant cut in interest rates T-Bills record another massive 160% oversubscription despite significant cut in ...

4 hours ago

Millions of Cedis lost as ‘political hoodlums’ hijack Axle Load Stations Millions of Cedis lost as ‘political hoodlums’ hijack Axle Load Stations

4 hours ago

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine Attorney-General to address nation today on uniBank case and asset recovery driv...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line