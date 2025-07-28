Millions of Cedis lost as ‘political hoodlums’ hijack Axle Load Stations

In what insiders fear could spiral into a nationwide scandal, a group of unscrupulous individuals, described by local workers as “politically connected hoodlums,” have, on the blind side of key state actors, seized control of several Axle Load Stations in the Ashanti Region and parts of the Eastern and Bono Regions.

This alarming development, which continues to unfold quietly under the radar of the Presidency, the Ministry of Roads and Highways, the Ashanti Regional Minister, Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), and the Director of the Ghana Highways Authority (GHA), threatens to derail some of the current administration’s hard-won gains.

“They stormed the place with threats. We were told bluntly that our services were no longer needed, and that we should vanish or face the consequences,” a frightened former staff member of one of the affected Axle Load stations in Ashanti told this reporter, requesting anonymity for fear of reprisals. “Now, they’re running the place, collecting fees, but absolutely no money is going to the Ghana Highway Authority. It’s a criminal enterprise in plain sight.”

At several of these stations, staff claim they were either physically threatened or locked out of their offices. “They act like warlords,” another insider recounted. “They use fear to dominate, and when we report to our supervisors, nothing happens. It’s as if someone at the top is shielding them, or pretending not to see.”

A Growing Threat to National Revenue and Discipline

While President John Mahama’s administration has earned plaudits for improvements in the performance of the cedi, education, and digitalization, observers warn that allowing such blatant criminality to fester could deal a devastating blow to public confidence in government institutions.

“This is not just about revenue leakages, and believe me, millions are being siphoned off,” said another concerned road sector employee. “This is about the breakdown of law and order. If the government doesn’t act now, it will be emboldening a culture of impunity that may take years to undo.”

The seizure of these stations undermines a critical system established to protect Ghana’s road infrastructure. Axle Load Monitoring Stations were constructed along major highways, border areas, and key freight routes, including the Kumasi-Tamale Highway, Tema-Aflao Road, Takoradi-Kumasi corridor, and the Paga-Burkina Faso border—with clear mandates:

1. Protection of Road Infrastructure: Heavy-duty vehicles with excessive axle loads are known to cause severe damage to roads, including cracking, potholes, and early deterioration.

2. Enhancement of Road Safety: Overloaded trucks are harder to control and significantly increase the risk of fatal accidents, endangering both motorists and pedestrians.

3. Enforcement of Legal Weight Limits: These centres play a key role in ensuring compliance with national axle load regulations, which helps maintain order in the transport sector.

4. Routine Road Maintenance Funding: Contrary to misconceptions, these stations do not generate large construction funds. For example, constructing a single kilometre of asphalt road can cost over GHS 1.6 million, far beyond what these facilities earn in months. Rather, the modest revenues collected are earmarked for routine repairs and maintenance to keep roads motorable.

5. Reduction in Vehicle Operating Costs: Well-maintained roads translate into savings on fuel, tyre wear, and mechanical breakdowns for transport operators.

Experts warn that the disruption or mismanagement of these centres will accelerate the deterioration of public roads, increase transport costs, and ultimately inflate national road maintenance budgets, which are already under strain.

The “Queenpin” of the Takeovers

One name keeps surfacing in whispered conversations, a woman described as the “Queenpin” of the illegal network in the Ashanti Region. Sources say she coordinates the takeovers, controls appointments at the stations, and allegedly pockets huge sums collected without any traceable handover to state accounts. Her identity, well known among insiders, could offer a critical starting point for a sweeping investigation.

A History Ghana Should Not Repeat

The brazen seizure of public facilities is not new to Ghana’s political landscape. Analysts recall how, in previous regimes, illegal takeovers of public toilets, unauthorized lockouts of government offices, and violent turf wars over state assets cast a long shadow over otherwise productive administrations.

“These acts of lawlessness, often carried out by party foot soldiers, not only eroded public trust but contributed to electoral defeats and political instability,” said a former local government analyst. “We’ve seen this movie before. The scenes may change, but the ending is the same, public anger, economic loss, and political embarrassment.”

A Call for Immediate Action

The time to act, according to many, is now.

“The President must be told, the Minister of Roads and Highways must be told, the attention of the Director of the Ghana Highways Authority must be drawn to this illegality, and the security agencies must swing into action,” one aggrieved official stressed. “If we don’t crush this early, it will grow and it will cost this government dearly, both financially and politically.”

Many believe that beyond the Ministry, institutions like the Ghana Highways Authority, the Regional Coordinating Councils, and National Security must coordinate a swift and decisive crackdown on this disturbing trend.

For a government that has worked hard to project discipline, transparency, and national development, this criminal undercurrent poses a serious threat. Ghana cannot afford another episode where the greed of a few overwhelms the gains of many.

