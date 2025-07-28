Attorney-General to address nation today on uniBank case and asset recovery drive

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine, will today, Monday, July 28, 2025, take center stage in the latest edition of the Government Accountability Series.

The event, set for 11:00 a.m., is expected to provide crucial insights into two high-profile legal issues, the controversial uniBank case and the government’s ongoing efforts under Operation Recover All Loots (ORAL).

Dr. Ayine is expected to offer a detailed explanation of his recent decision in the uniBank matter, a case that has generated intense public interest and widespread media coverage in recent weeks. His address will aim to clarify the legal rationale behind the move and respond to growing public scrutiny.

Alongside the uniBank update, Dr. Ayine will also provide a comprehensive status report on ORAL — the government’s asset recovery programme targeting individuals and entities accused of looting public funds. He is expected to outline current progress, respond to emerging concerns, and speak to upcoming legal and institutional reforms designed to enhance transparency and accountability.

The Ministry of Justice has indicated that today’s presentation forms a key component of the Mahama administration’s broader reset agenda, aimed at rebuilding public trust in state institutions and reinforcing good governance.

Dr. Ayine’s briefing is anticipated to set the tone for further public discourse on accountability, justice delivery, and the rule of law in the country.