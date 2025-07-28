ModernGhana logo
Attorney-General to address nation today on uniBank case and asset recovery drive

  Mon, 28 Jul 2025
Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine, will today, Monday, July 28, 2025, take center stage in the latest edition of the Government Accountability Series.

The event, set for 11:00 a.m., is expected to provide crucial insights into two high-profile legal issues, the controversial uniBank case and the government’s ongoing efforts under Operation Recover All Loots (ORAL).

Dr. Ayine is expected to offer a detailed explanation of his recent decision in the uniBank matter, a case that has generated intense public interest and widespread media coverage in recent weeks. His address will aim to clarify the legal rationale behind the move and respond to growing public scrutiny.

“The breakdown is expected to provide clarity on a case that has drawn significant public and media attention in recent weeks,” a statement from the Ministry of Justice noted.

Alongside the uniBank update, Dr. Ayine will also provide a comprehensive status report on ORAL — the government’s asset recovery programme targeting individuals and entities accused of looting public funds. He is expected to outline current progress, respond to emerging concerns, and speak to upcoming legal and institutional reforms designed to enhance transparency and accountability.

The Ministry of Justice has indicated that today’s presentation forms a key component of the Mahama administration’s broader reset agenda, aimed at rebuilding public trust in state institutions and reinforcing good governance.

“In addition to the uniBank update, the Attorney-General will also speak on developments related to the Operation Recover All Loots (ORAL), addressing any emerging concerns and outlining the government's position on related legal reforms and administrative progress.”

Dr. Ayine’s briefing is anticipated to set the tone for further public discourse on accountability, justice delivery, and the rule of law in the country.

