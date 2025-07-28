'COA-72 not approved by FDA for clinical trials for HIV' — COARMLC reacts to misleading Daily Graphic reportage

COA Research and Manufacturing Limited Company (COARMLC) has officially denied claims suggesting that its product, COA-72, is undergoing clinical trials as an anti-HIV drug.

The company says the widely circulated report, published by the Daily Graphic on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, was inaccurate and did not reflect the facts shared during a recent visit by the Parliamentary Select Committee on Health to its facilities.

In a statement signed by management and released on Monday, July 28, 2025, COARMLC described the media coverage as misleading and reiterated its commitment to upholding scientific truth, regulatory procedures, and honest communication with the Ghanaian public and global partners.

“The publication misrepresented our position. Nowhere did we state that COA-72 is in active clinical trials for HIV treatment,” the company stressed. “We are compelled to issue this clarification to prevent the public from being misled and to reaffirm our integrity as a science-driven institution.”

The controversy stems from a working visit by the Parliamentary Select Committee on Health to COARMLC’s facilities on Monday, July 14, 2025. While the engagement was meant to showcase ongoing research initiatives, COARMLC says the Daily Graphic article wrongly interpreted the interaction to suggest that COA-72 had entered official clinical trial stages.

Following the publication, COARMLC promptly contacted Daily Graphic, leading to a rejoinder published on Thursday, July 17, 2025. The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) Ghana also stepped in, issuing a disclaimer confirming that no clinical trial on COA-72 for HIV treatment had been approved further validating COARMLC’s position.

“We commend the FDA for their swift response in correcting the public narrative,” the statement read.

The company further clarified that its founder and CEO, Mr. Samuel Ato Duncan, shared his long-standing vision of finding a natural solution to HIV during the committee’s visit. “On November 30, 2005, Mr. Duncan publicly committed to researching a natural cure for HIV. That dream has informed nearly two decades of plant-based pharmaceutical work,” the company explained.

This research has birthed several products COA Mixture, COA Plus, COA-MT, and COA Capsules but none of these, nor COA-72, are currently approved for HIV treatment.

COARMLC said COA-72 is a new formulation that has shown encouraging potential in pre-clinical and internal studies. According to the company, COA-72 may possess antiviral and anticancer properties, but it has not entered formal, FDA-sanctioned clinical trials.

“At no time did we state that COA-72 is undergoing FDA-approved clinical trials. What we did do was introduce the product as a promising development and appeal for support to begin formal investigations,” the statement emphasised.

The company estimates that if COA-72 proves successful through official trials, it could contribute as much as $76.8 billion annually to Ghana’s economy and create thousands of jobs.

In 2019, COARMLC formally applied to the FDA to initiate clinical trials on COA-72. The application was acknowledged via a letter dated October 29, 2019, under reference FDA/SMC/CTD/CTA/19/0059, which outlined the prerequisites for initiating clinical testing. However, the company has yet to meet all the conditions required to proceed.

“Though preliminary studies, both local and international, have yielded promising results such as HIV viral load reduction and, in some cases, viral clearance, these outcomes must not be misconstrued as clinical evidence,” COARMLC said. “They do not replace the need for formal FDA-approved clinical research.”

Reaffirming its commitment, COARMLC stressed that it is aligned with all regulatory bodies and international best practices. “We remain dedicated to working with the FDA, WHO, and qualified research institutions to advance COA-72 responsibly. Public trust and regulatory compliance are not optional they are non-negotiable,” the company concluded.

COARMLC expressed regret over any public confusion caused by the misreporting and called for responsible journalism moving forward.

*Below is the full press release issued by the company:*

COA RESEARCH AND MANUFACTURING LIMITED COMPANY SETS THE RECORD STRAIGHT ON COA-72 CLINICAL TRIALS

The management of COA Research and Manufacturing Limited Company (COA-RMLC) wishes to clarify recent media reports regarding the status of COA-72, following a publication in the Daily Graphic on Wednesday, 16th July 2025, headlined: “COA-72 undergoes clinical trials as anti-HIV drug.”

This statement is issued to address misinformation contained in the said article and to reaffirm our unwavering commitment to scientific integrity, regulatory compliance, and transparent communication with the public.

On Monday, 14th July 2025, the Parliamentary Select Committee on Health paid a working visit to COARMLC’s facilities. During the visit, management engaged with committee members on the company’s ongoing research and development efforts. Unfortunately, the subsequent media reportage by the Daily Graphic inaccurately suggested that COA-72 is currently undergoing clinical trials for HIV treatment.

To address this, COARMLC notified Daily Graphic regarding the wrong reportage and a rejoinder was issued, which was published in the Daily Graphic on Thursday, 17th July 2025.

We appreciate the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) Ghana for further issuing a disclaimer affirming that no such clinical trial involving COA-72 has been approved for HIV treatment, which aligns with COARMLC’s position.

During the interaction with the committee members, COARMLC’s Founder and CEO, Mr. Samuel Ato Duncan, shared the personal and professional journey that has driven the company’s research initiatives:

• On 30th November 2005, Mr. Duncan publicly committed to pursuing a natural cure for HIV.

• This vision led to extensive research in plant-based medicine and the development of key products, including COA Mixture, COA Plus Mixture, COA-MT Mixture, and COA Capsules.

• While these products are not intended or approved for HIV treatment, the research laid the foundation for the development of COA-72, a new formulation believed based on preliminary studies to have properties that may fight viral infections and cancers.

At no point during the meeting with the Parliamentary Select Committee did COARMLC claim that COA-72 was undergoing FDA-approved clinical trials. Rather, management took the opportunity to:

• Introduce COA-72 as a promising formulation based on internal and collaborative research findings.

• Highlight the need for further, scientifically rigorous studies.

• Appeal for government and institutional support to initiate formal clinical trials, which require significant investment and technical resources.

COARMLC believes that if proven effective through proper clinical trials, COA-72 has the potential to contribute an estimated $76.8 billion annually to Ghana’s economy and create thousands of jobs.

To clarify the regulatory engagement:

• In 2019, COARMLC submitted a formal application to the FDA requesting to initiate clinical trials on COA-72.

• The FDA acknowledged receipt of this application via a letter dated 29th October 2019 (ref FDA/SMC/CTD/CTA/19/0059) titled: “ACKNOWLEDGEMENT: APPLICATION FOR ANTI HIV/AIDS CLINICAL ON COA-72.”

This letter outlined the necessary steps to begin the clinical trial process, including partnerships with accredited research institutions, medical professionals, and adherence to internationally recognised protocols.

To date, COARMLC has not fully satisfied the FDA’s requirements for approval to commence these clinical trials.

COARMLC wishes to categorically state:

• The company has never claimed that FDA approval has been granted for clinical trials on COA-72.

• Pre-clinical and pilot studies, including those conducted in Ghana and at reputable institutions outside the country, have shown promising results, including significant reductions in HIV viral load, and in some cases, complete viral clearance following various modes of administration.

• These preliminary findings are not substitutes for formal FDA-approved clinical trials.

COARMLC remains steadfast in its commitment to:

• Uphold all regulatory requirements and best practices as outlined by the FDA, WHO, and other international health bodies.

• Collaborate with relevant stakeholders to secure the support and funding necessary to advance COA-72 through formal clinical trials.

• Maintain honest, respectful, and transparent dialogue with the Ghanaian public and the global health community.

We deeply regret any confusion caused by the miscommunication in the media and trust that this statement provides the necessary clarity. COARMLC remains focused on its mission to innovate responsibly in the field of plant-based medicine for the benefit of public health and national development.