Asanko Gold dismisses military harassment claims in Tontokrom, reaffirms commitment to community relations

Mining giant Asanko Gold Ghana Ltd. has dismissed claims that it deployed military forces to intimidate residents of Tontokrom in the Amansie area of the Ashanti Region.

The Company’s reaction comes after some community members alleged at a recent press conference that soldiers operating near the mining concession were harassing locals at the behest of the Company.

In a statement issued on Monday, July 28, 2025, Asanko Gold described the allegations as inaccurate and misleading, insisting that the military presence is part of a nationwide security operation backed by the government and coordinated through the Ghana Chamber of Mines.

“The deployment is a lawful intervention by the Ghana Armed Forces aimed at protecting licensed mining concessions from illegal mining activities, which continue to pose serious threats to lives, the environment, and national revenue,” said Charles Amoah, Executive Vice President and Managing Director of Asanko Gold.

The Company explained that similar security measures have been rolled out at major legal mining sites across the country to safeguard investments and encourage responsible mining.

According to Asanko Gold, extensive stakeholder consultations were held before the security personnel were deployed. Local authorities, traditional leaders, and community representatives were all briefed and encouraged to support peaceful cooperation.

The Company noted that in other areas, illegal miners have voluntarily moved away from unauthorized sites in response to the state-led exercise, and it hopes the same understanding will prevail in Tontokrom.

Asanko Gold stressed that its operations are grounded in transparency and community partnership, and warned that misleading accusations risk undermining the trust it has built with local communities.

“We urge the general public to disregard these claims and support our shared goal of promoting lawful and sustainable mining,” the statement added.

Management further assured residents and stakeholders that it remains open to dialogue and committed to resolving any concerns through established channels of engagement.