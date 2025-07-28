ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Asanko Gold dismisses military harassment claims in Tontokrom, reaffirms commitment to community relations

By John Antwi Boasiako II Contributor
Social News Asanko Gold dismisses military harassment claims in Tontokrom, reaffirms commitment to community relations
MON, 28 JUL 2025

Mining giant Asanko Gold Ghana Ltd. has dismissed claims that it deployed military forces to intimidate residents of Tontokrom in the Amansie area of the Ashanti Region.

The Company’s reaction comes after some community members alleged at a recent press conference that soldiers operating near the mining concession were harassing locals at the behest of the Company.

In a statement issued on Monday, July 28, 2025, Asanko Gold described the allegations as inaccurate and misleading, insisting that the military presence is part of a nationwide security operation backed by the government and coordinated through the Ghana Chamber of Mines.

“The deployment is a lawful intervention by the Ghana Armed Forces aimed at protecting licensed mining concessions from illegal mining activities, which continue to pose serious threats to lives, the environment, and national revenue,” said Charles Amoah, Executive Vice President and Managing Director of Asanko Gold.

The Company explained that similar security measures have been rolled out at major legal mining sites across the country to safeguard investments and encourage responsible mining.

According to Asanko Gold, extensive stakeholder consultations were held before the security personnel were deployed. Local authorities, traditional leaders, and community representatives were all briefed and encouraged to support peaceful cooperation.

The Company noted that in other areas, illegal miners have voluntarily moved away from unauthorized sites in response to the state-led exercise, and it hopes the same understanding will prevail in Tontokrom.

Asanko Gold stressed that its operations are grounded in transparency and community partnership, and warned that misleading accusations risk undermining the trust it has built with local communities.

“We urge the general public to disregard these claims and support our shared goal of promoting lawful and sustainable mining,” the statement added.

Management further assured residents and stakeholders that it remains open to dialogue and committed to resolving any concerns through established channels of engagement.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

20 minutes ago

T-Bills record another massive 160% oversubscription despite significant cut in interest rates T-Bills record another massive 160% oversubscription despite significant cut in ...

23 minutes ago

Millions of Cedis lost as ‘political hoodlums’ hijack Axle Load Stations Millions of Cedis lost as ‘political hoodlums’ hijack Axle Load Stations

28 minutes ago

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine Attorney-General to address nation today on uniBank case and asset recovery driv...

38 minutes ago

Refrain from polygamous marriages if you cant fulfill its tenets in Quran — Muslims told Refrain from polygamous marriages if you can't fulfill its tenets in Quran — Mus...

40 minutes ago

Illegal miners arrested in Mahamas hometown Illegal miners arrested in Mahama's hometown

1 hour ago

Member of Parliament for Nalerigu/Gambaga, Nurudeen Mohammed Mumuni Nalerigu MP blasts gov't over unjustified curfew, says not everybody is observin...

2 hours ago

COA-72 not approved by FDA for clinical trials for HIV — COARMLC reacts to misleading Daily Graphic reportage 'COA-72 not approved by FDA for clinical trials for HIV' — COARMLC reacts to mis...

2 hours ago

Minority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh Minority demands urgent Interior Minister briefing amid nationwide surge in kill...

2 hours ago

Asanko Gold dismisses military harassment claims in Tontokrom, reaffirms commitment to community relations Asanko Gold dismisses military harassment claims in Tontokrom, reaffirms commitm...

2 hours ago

GH¢800,000 cyanide seized in Zupiri-Nadowli-Kaleo District in galamsey fight GH¢800,000 cyanide seized in Zupiri-Nadowli-Kaleo District in galamsey fight

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line