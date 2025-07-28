End the Madness: Bawku and Nalerigu Students Killing Must Be the Final Straw

The recent cold-blooded murder of innocent students at Bawku and Nalerigu Senior High Schools is not only a national tragedy but a shameful, senseless, and utterly disgraceful act that must be condemned in the strongest possible terms. This latest horror reflects not just a failure of leadership, but the dangerous escalation of a longstanding chieftaincy conflict that has lost all sense of morality and direction.

It is unfathomable that young students, children with dreams, hope, and potential, have become the targets of mindless violence. These students may not have been part of any chieftaincy claims. They held no titles, carried no guns, and posed no threat. They were pursuing education, the very tool that could one day bring peace and prosperity to their communities.

To cut their lives short is not only cowardice, it is stupidity. It is greed. It is hate. And it is manipulation by those who profit from chaos. The real masterminds are not in school compounds. They sit comfortably while others bleed.

If there were even a twisted logic to this violence, it would be aimed at those elders who continue to fan the flames of this outdated conflict, not innocent school children. But reason has long fled. What remains is madness, a war that targets the future and burns the bridge to

Bawku was once a thriving hub of commerce and hope in the North. Today, it is a ghost town haunted by fear, ruin, and bloodshed. The continuous killings and destruction are not helping either tribe. They are tearing down communities, disrupting livelihoods, and burying dreams.

It’s time to accept the bitter truth: both tribes have become pawns in a selfish political game. Politicians have long used tribal fears to win votes. They promise peace, but deliver silence. They fuel division and vanish after elections. Peace will not come from them. It must rise from within, from truth, justice, and the will of the people to end this madness.

While bullets fly, opportunities die. Investors are fleeing. Government agencies are shutting down. NGOs that once brought hope in health, agriculture, and education are pulling out. Businesses are collapsing. Health workers and teachers are afraid to stay. What good is a chieftaincy title when your land is empty, your children uneducated, and your hospitals closed?

Even worse, money that could build businesses, pay school fees, and fund farming projects is being wasted on weapons of death. What logic is there in spending thousands of cedis to buy guns just to kill another man because of an empty chieftaincy title?

Let’s call it what it is: foolishness. Invest in your future, not your funeral. Protect your children, don’t bury them. Stop funding destruction. Start building communities.

The security agencies must act, and act now. The killers of these students must be arrested and prosecuted, regardless of tribe, rank, or political ties. Let this not be another case buried under tribal excuses. Justice delayed is justice denied.

To the people of Bawku, Ghana is watching, and growing weary. Tired of the blood. Tired of the excuses. Tired of burying future leaders. Let this be your final wake-up call.

Enough is enough.

Let us reason.

Let us choose peace.

Let us invest in life, not death.

Let us protect our children.

Let us reclaim the future.