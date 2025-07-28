Minority demands urgent Interior Minister briefing amid nationwide surge in killings, violence

The Minority in Parliament is demanding an emergency appearance by Interior Minister Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak to account for the government’s security strategy in the wake of an alarming rise in ritual killings and violent crime sweeping across the country.

Describing the situation as “alarming,” the caucus warned that the lives of ordinary Ghanaians are in danger, and the state’s silence is fast eroding public confidence in the nation’s security system.

Raising the issue on the floor of Parliament on Saturday, July 26, Minority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh pressed for an immediate closed-door session with the minister, citing the urgency and national security implications of the matter.

“We cannot let this matter die naturally. We must find a way to get the Interior Minister, who doubles as the National Security Minister, to be here. Maybe we should, under Order 60, meet him at a close sitting. This is because it is a sensitive national security matter. Then we can engage him and get some updates,” Annoh-Dompreh told the House.

He warned that the recent surge in killings and violent attacks paints a grim picture of the country’s internal security and urged the government to act swiftly to stem the tide.

The call comes amid a growing list of chilling incidents across the country. On the night of July 26, two students of Nalerigu Senior High School were gunned down by unidentified attackers on campus, sparking widespread panic in the community. Local sources suspect a link to the Bawku tribal conflict, but authorities are yet to confirm any connection.

A similar attack was reported the same night at Bawku Senior High School, where a third-year student, Hakim Kundima, was dragged from his dormitory and shot in what appeared to be a targeted killing. That murder prompted the Bawku Municipal Education Directorate to shut down the school indefinitely over safety concerns.

In response to the escalating violence in Bawku, government authorities have revised the town’s curfew, limiting movement between 6:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. daily.

The situation is no better in the Ashanti Region, where on July 25, an unidentified man was fatally shot in Asawase by two men on a motorbike. That attack came just days after the Kusasi Chief of the Ashanti Region was also killed in a similar manner, deepening fears of rising contract killings and unchecked violence.

The latest string of violent acts has sparked national concern, with many demanding that the government step up enforcement, intelligence-gathering, and preventive security across hotspots.

The Minority insists that these incidents are not isolated and must be addressed as a matter of urgent national interest. It is calling for detailed briefings, immediate investigations, and concrete policy responses to reassure the public and restore law and order.