The Twin Forces: The Power of Two Masters—Money and God

From ancient scriptures to modern economics, two forces continue to compete for the heart of humanity: Money and God. Each is powerful, each is necessary—and yet, only one is meant to rule.

Jesus made this truth unmistakably clear in Matthew 6:24:“No one can serve two masters... You cannot serve both God and money.” This wasn’t merely a financial warning—it was a spiritual diagnosis. Money, though not inherently evil, possesses a unique ability to command loyalty, shape priorities, and quietly assume the role of divine guidance. Like a master, it demands attention, sacrifices, and trust—behaviors that mirror religious devotion.

Why Money Holds Such Power

It competes for worship: People orient their lives around earning, saving, and spending—often at the expense of purpose, prayer, and peace.

It redefines security: While God offers eternal assurance, money promises short-term control—but at a steep emotional cost.

It influences morality: In pursuit of wealth, many compromise integrity, compassion, and spiritual alignment.

It reshapes identity: Worth becomes defined by possessions, not principles.

God and money share two striking traits: they both demand devotion and wield influence. But they offer vastly different destinations. God calls for surrender, compassion, and eternal perspective. Money entices with control, accumulation, and immediate gratification. Their paths diverge—and trying to walk both leads to conflict within the soul.

Reclaiming the Purpose of Money. Money’s true value emerges when it’s used as a servant, not a master. Directed with wisdom and compassion, it becomes a tool for justice, innovation, and healing. It can uplift communities, build futures, and restore dignity. But when pursued without spiritual grounding, it distorts priorities and deepens inequality.

We don’t reject money—but we must reclaim its purpose. Used righteously, money becomes a vessel for grace, not greed.

The Hidden Dangers of Poverty. While unchecked devotion to money is dangerous, the absence of money presents an entirely different set of threats. Poverty is more than lack—it is erosion of humanity. Here are the most sobering ways it affects individuals and communities:

Strips Away Basic Human Rights. Access to food, water, healthcare, and education becomes scarce. Society often equates wealth with worth, denying dignity to those with less.

Strips Away Human Dignity. Dependence breeds stigma. The poor are often viewed through stereotypes, losing their voice and visibility.

Reduces the Spirit and Makes One ‘Light.’ Feeling invisible or disconnected strips away emotional strength, leaving people disempowered.

Reduces Power to Live Peacefully. Anxiety over survival overshadows hope. Sleep, joy, and stability become luxuries.

Society Ignores Your Intellect. Brilliance is buried under bias. Poverty blocks opportunity, not because of a lack of intelligence, but due to social exclusion.

Makes You Feel Useless and Lifeless. Hopelessness sets in. Many feel like they’re simply existing—not living.

Exposes to Behavioral and Moral Risks. Desperation invites moral compromise—begging, stealing, or worse—not from wickedness, but from survival instinct.

Affects Appearance and Self-Esteem. Lack of access to food, clothing, and hygiene impacts confidence and social perception. A poor person has no friend.

Triggers Overthinking and Stress. The brain becomes overwhelmed by constant worry about necessities, impairing long-term planning.

Fuels Envy and Jealousy. Resentment brews when others thrive while your basic needs remain unmet. It’s the ache of inequality, not hate.

Instigates Marital Conflict. Financial strain suffocates love. Romance dims under the weight of bills and unmet expectations.

Tempts Toward Spiritual Compromise. In hopeless moments, some turn to harmful practices like voodoo, hoping for relief. Poverty distorts discernment and opens doors to exploitation.

Master Money, Serve God.

Money and God both serve critical roles—but only one should sit on the throne of our hearts. While money enables survival and progress, it must never replace the divine source of wisdom, peace, and truth. Poverty isn’t simply an economic issue—it is a humanitarian crisis that robs people of dignity, choices and purpose. As we reflect on the twin forces of God and money, let us remember:

Money must be mastered, never worshiped.

God must be trusted, not traded for control.

And poverty must be battled—not tolerated—if we are to restore the humanity we all deserve.

Author’s Note

I'm Gaddiel R. Ackah, a U.S. Navy veteran, author, song writer, and advocate for ethical leadership and economic independence. My life's work spans education, business, military service, spirituality, and creative arts—each informed by a deep belief that intentional living yields purposeful impact.

