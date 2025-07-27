Reimagining the Battle for Hearts & Minds: A Case for Afrocentric Media Future

The African proverb wisely states that “Until lions have their own historians, the history of the hunt will always glorify the hunter,” highlighting the power of perspective in storytelling, learned history, and acculturation. If history or events as they occur are written, told, or visualized solely by those in positions of power, wealth or influence, the narratives tend to favour their objectives, achievements, and perspectives.

This proverb came to mind recently when an associate made some remarks to me about the French making a crucial play for Africa’s largest digital TV network. His concern was about the strategic impact of the move—a heart and mind play that delivers control through their emergence as the gateway to Africa’s news, entertainment, culture, and image. Taken in conjunction with other strategic moves across Sub-Saharan Africa, he wondered when Africans would understand this age-old mechanism for control and leverage. They are not the first to attempt it, nor are they the latest to invest in media conditioning in Africa. Since 2013, China has been leveraging its funding of African media outlets, content sharing, and training of African journalists to advance its narratives in Africa.

The ‘hearts and minds’ playbook has always been about people's emotions and reasoning, and for far too long, Africa’s image has indeed been curated, packaged, and broadcast to the world through someone else’s lens. Today, it is not soldiers or colonial administrators who occupy Africa’s consciousness. It is news anchors in Paris, editors in London, correspondents in Doha, contributors in Beijing, on-air personalities and algorithms programmed in Silicon Valley. The battle for Africa’s future is no longer about resources or politics. It is about the control of the mind through media, culture, and narrative.

France’s Strategic Media Influence

Let us be honest. France has mastered this craft better than most. Through Radio France Internationale (RFI), TV5 Monde, France 24, and Canal+, it remains the unchallenged gateway to information, culture, and even entertainment for much of Francophone Africa. This is not merely accidental. It is also a deliberate, economic, and political strategy of sustained soft power.

Could this be paranoia? No, it is not. There is evidence. Agenda-setting theory shows that African outlets mirror the topics prioritised by RFI and France 24. African broadcasters often depend on French subsidies and Western platforms. This ensures France remains the primary lens through which Africa sees itself. Through the same lens, the world sees Africa.

South Africa’s Bold OTT Push: A Sign of Awakening

In 2021, Nigeria announced plans to regulate content on video streaming platforms, signaling moves to consolidate on regulating social media and over-the-top (OTT) media by requiring global streaming services to apply for approval of the content they wish to stream. The implementation and impact of these regulations remain to be seen, with potential implications for both content providers and consumers.

South Africa, on the other hand, has begun to challenge the imbalance. The proposed July 2025 regulatory framework for global streaming platforms, which requires local content quotas and fair taxation, signals a much-needed wake-up call.

“Currently, local broadcasters are required to spend a minimum of 15% of their content budget on locally produced shows, but the Department of Communications and Digital Technology (DCDT) now wants foreign-owned streamers to fall in line as well. Key proposals include increasing foreign ownership limits on local broadcasters from 20% to 49%, extending free-to-air events, and creating a new ombud for online safety and media regulation.”

This draft White Paper, published in the Government Gazette on 11 July 2025, could become a continental first-step template for reclaiming Africa’s cultural space.

A Pan-African Media Counter-Strategy: “Cooperate, Don’t Compete”

Rather than directly competing with France or Western media giants, Africa can adopt a cooperative sovereignty approach that prioritises equity and shared benefit.

The core principles of the strategy must be rooted in collaboration, equitable coexistence and continental reach embedded in regionalism. A Pan-African collaboration will take precedence over fragmentation. This ensures that African countries pool resources instead of duplicating weak national efforts.

There will be regional gateways with continental reach where Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, and Egypt can serve as regional media hubs. Given that the playing field is broad enough to accommodate all players, there can be equitable coexistence. Nothing stops Western players from investing locally if they accept the enforcement of fair local content quotas and taxation. South Africa’s Over-The-Top (OTT) policy is an example.

The Roadmap, Going Forward

Africa needs a Pan-African Content Fund, an African News Network, local content quotas, language diversification, and diaspora diplomacy. This is a generational project requiring political will, private investment, and cultural pride. Nigeria, with its Nollywood powerhouse, vast population, and influential diaspora, is well-positioned to lead a Pan-African media revolution. But it must collaborate with South Africa, Kenya, and Egypt to create a unified front. The motto must be: Cooperate, Don’t Compete.

The strategic pillars worth considering could take the following broad shape:

African Media Sovereignty Fund: A continental fund, possibly via the African Union, to finance African-owned OTT platforms, news agencies, and cultural content. Nigeria could lead with Nollywood expertise, while South Africa contributes its regulatory framework and production infrastructure. Pan-African Content Alliance: A cooperative venture between existing African content creators including Nollywood, MultiChoice, Showmax, and more, to distribute African content regionally before it gets Westernized. Continental News Agency: Create an African News Agency in the genre of AFP and Reuters. This agency would be headquartered in Nigeria as a media gateway, but with regional bureaus. Local Content Quotas & Digital Taxes: South Africa’s approach has provided a template which can persuade Netflix, Disney+, Canal+ to stream a minimum percentage of African-made content. It can also encourage them to contribute to a Creative Development Fund for African content. Even when operating offshore, such arrangement, properly negotiated could result in payment of fair digital taxes. Language Diversification Strategy: Expand African content beyond English / French to Swahili, Hausa, Zulu, Yoruba, Wolof, Igbo, etc. This reduces dependency on colonial languages and builds a unique African narrative. Educational Partnerships & Media Literacy: Collaborate with universities and cultural institutions to build critical media literacy. Africans must recognize subtle propaganda. Public-Private Media Diplomacy: African governments, media houses, and diaspora networks should jointly engage in cultural diplomacy, exporting African stories globally.

This is not about shutting out France or the West. It is about cooperative sovereignty. Africa must demand fairness. It should be about co-productions, local content promotion, and equitable partnerships. It should not be a one-sided dependency.

Generational Responsibility

Africa’s leaders must decide: Will we continue to outsource our image and influence to Paris, London, Los Angeles, Beijing, Moscow, Doha, and Brussels? Or will we finally take charge of our narrative? Because he who controls the story controls the soul. It is time Africa understood what France already knows: the media is soft, sustainable power.

Call to Action

Fittingly, the closing thoughts will adopt another African proverb, which wisely says, “A cat that dreams of becoming a lion must first lose its appetite for rats.” This is timeless wisdom

Let Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, and Egypt convene a Pan-African Media Summit to draft a unified media sovereignty strategy. The time for fragmented, reactive responses is not just over, but strategically self-limiting in an increasingly globalised information order. The future belongs to those who own their narrative. Africa, it is time to reimagine the playbook for our economic prosperity, political governance, and unique cultural identity.

About the Author

The author, Collins Nweke is Senior Consultant International Trade. He is a former Green Councillor at Ostend City Council, Belgium, where he served three consecutive terms until December 2024. He is a Fellow of both the Chartered Institute of Public Management of Nigeria and the Institute of Management Consultants. He is also a Distinguished Fellow of the International Association of Research Scholars and Administrators, serving on its Governing Council. He writes from Brussels, Belgium.

X: @collinsnweke E: [email protected] W: www.collinsnweke.eu