Help make non-interest banking clearer to Ghanaians — BoG appeals to Clergy

The Bank of Ghana is calling on religious leaders to help make non-interest banking and finance (NIBF) clearer and deepen public understanding of its benefits.

The central bank believes the Clergy’s influence on public trust and moral values positions them as crucial allies in sensitising Ghanaians about this ethical financial system.

Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Johnson Asiama, made the appeal on Friday, July 25, during a stakeholder engagement with members of the Clergy at the Bank Square in Accra.

Dr. Asiama said the Bank recognises the concerns and sensitivities surrounding the subject of non-interest banking, especially in a religiously diverse society.

But he assured that NIBF is not tied to any religious doctrine and is already being practised in countries across Africa, Europe, and Asia to promote financial inclusion and shared prosperity.

“The Bank considers stakeholder engagement with the Clergy as an important cornerstone for the effective rollout of NIBF governance that will reflect the interest and sensitivity of Ghanaians represented by the Clergy,” he said.

“Today’s engagement is not merely symbolic—it is a call to action for collaboration, awareness creation, demystifying misconceptions and commitment to give NIBF a chance to be nurtured within our banking and finance space,” he added.

The BoG Governor stressed that NIBF operates on a principle of fairness and equity, where money is not used as a commodity to earn interest, but rather as a medium to support real economic activity.