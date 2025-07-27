A Response to Atitso Akpalu: In the Spirit of Constructive Patriotism

Dear Atitso,

I have read your open letter to Hon Alexander Afenyo-Markin with the attentive patience one must bring to any meaningful national discourse. Your article is a call urging the Minority Leader to rise beyond what you see as provocation and into what you deem as a responsibility to posterity.

To be honest, this isn’t anything new. It’s the usual tactic: try to discredit people when they take a bold stand. Paint them as the problem so you can distract from the real issues. But no matter how you dress it up, it all comes to nothing. Empty arguments don’t change facts.

Permit me to to clarify the rhythm you may have misread.

You appeal for thoughtfulness over theatrics, and rightly so. But perhaps, what you call noise is simply the sharpness of a conscience refusing to be dulled. Ghana’s democracy was never designed for silence; its strength lies in debate, dissent, and disruption, when necessary. The Minority Leader does not wield opposition as a weapon, but as a watchdog. And in times like these, the barks must be loud enough to rattle comfort zones.

Opposition, if sincere, must first expose the rot before proposing the remedy. One does not repaint a house whose foundation is cracking. If the Minority Leader raises his voice, it is not to provoke, but to alert. If he appears forceful, it is because passivity has cost us too much.

You speak of policy over politics. You will find in Afenyo-Markin's submissions not just critique but credible alternatives. His position papers, press briefings, and parliamentary debates are always rich with policy vision. The problem, perhaps, is not the absence of ideas, but the absence of ears willing to hear them through the fog of partisanship.

Let us not demand that opposition become polite to be taken seriously. Ghana’s challenges under this NDC Government are not soft, and neither should the voices that confront them be. Hon Afenyo-Markin understands that leadership in opposition is not about pleasing everyone, but rather, protecting the Republic, even when it is unpopular to do so.

Finally, you ask that the Minority Leader speaks to inspire. I say, he already does. His legacy will not be one of silence but one of courage and an unrelenting call for a Ghana that works not for the few, but for the many.

Yours in civic duty.

Kwame Asamoah