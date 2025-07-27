President Mahama attends Liberia’s 178th independence celebration  

President John Dramani Mahama on Saturday joined his Liberian counterpart, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to mark the country’s 178th Independence Day celebration in Monrovia.

A statement issued by Ghana’s Presidency said the event, which was held at the Centennial Memorial Pavilion in Monrovia, Montserrado County, was attended by other heads of state from the West African subregion.

Among them were President Bassirou Diomaye Faye of Senegal, President Julius Maada Wonie Bio of Sierra Leone, and President Umaro Sissoco Embaló of Guinea-Bissau.

Also in attendance were representatives of the governments of the Ivory Coast, Nigeria, and The Gambia.

Liberia used the occasion to recognise the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Member States that contributed troops to the multinational peacekeeping force, ECOWAS Monitoring Group (ECOMOG), which played a key role in ending the civil war as well as securing humanitarian corridors during the Liberian war.

President Mahama received Ghana's honour from the Liberian President on behalf of the Ghana Armed Forces and the people of Ghana for the contribution of its gallant soldiers.

President Boakai, in a spirit of national reconciliation, said Liberia must heal itself, unite for a common purpose and inspire all for a faster development of the country.

He called on all his citizens to leverage technology to transform Liberia.

The celebration, which was held on the theme: “One People, One Destiny: Healing the Past and Building the Future,” reflected on the past, the need for stock taking, reconciliation, and a united national identity to rebuild a peaceful Liberia, endowed with rich natural resources.

The Members of President Mahama’s Delegation include Dr Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, Defence Minister; the Minister for Defence; Lieutenant General William Agyapong, the Chief of Defence Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces and Mr Stanislav Xoese Dogbe, Deputy Chief of Staff at the Presidency incharge of Operations.

GNA