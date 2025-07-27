Bawku SHS shuts down after student shot dead in apparent targeted attack

Authorities have ordered the immediate closure of Bawku Senior High School following the shocking murder of a final-year student on campus.

The decision, announced by the Municipal Education Directorate on Sunday, July 27, comes in the wake of mounting security concerns after 18-year-old Hakim Kundima was gunned down in what appears to be a premeditated killing.

Sources close to Citi News reported that the deadly incident unfolded around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 26, when unidentified gunmen scaled the school’s perimeter fence, stormed the dormitory, and dragged the student outside before executing him just metres from the building. The attackers quickly fled the scene, disappearing into the night before any arrests could be made.

Family members confirmed the tragedy, with the victim's elder brother, Tahiru Kundima, revealing that the Bawku Divisional Police Commander personally delivered Hakim’s body to the family. He strongly suspects the killing is linked to the long-standing chieftaincy conflict that has destabilised the Bawku area in recent years, leaving dozens dead and entire communities gripped by fear.

The Municipal Director of Education, Isaac Agbeko Azasoo, announced the school’s temporary closure on Sunday, stating that the safety of both students and staff could no longer be guaranteed under the current volatile circumstances. He described the situation as deeply disturbing and urged calm as investigations continue.

The attack at Bawku SHS follows closely on the heels of another disturbing incident at Nalerigu Senior High School, where two students were shot and killed under similar circumstances on the same night. These coordinated assaults have sparked alarm over the deteriorating security in the region, especially within educational institutions that were once considered safe havens for learning.

As of Sunday evening, police had yet to confirm any suspects or motives behind the Bawku SHS killing. Investigators are working to piece together the events leading to the attack and determine whether the murder was part of a broader campaign of violence linked to regional tensions.

With growing public outrage and fear sweeping through communities in the Upper East and North East regions, the government faces increasing pressure to step up security and prevent further bloodshed in what appears to be an escalating crisis.