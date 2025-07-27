AIGS hails President Mahama’s appointment of Kojo Choi as “diplomatic masterstroke”

The Africa Institute on Governance and Security (AIGS) has praised President John Dramani Mahama for what it describes as a “visionary” and “strategic” diplomatic appointment—naming Mr. Kojo Choi as Ghana’s Ambassador-Designate to the Republic of South Korea.

In a statement signed by Dr. Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, Governance Specialist and Security Strategist at AIGS, the institute lauded the decision as “a diplomatic masterstroke” and a testament to the President’s innovative approach to international engagement.

AIGS underscored that the appointment reflects a bold step in Ghana’s foreign policy, fusing inclusivity with innovation. “Mr. Choi's appointment underscores President Mahama's recognition of the evolving nature of global diplomacy, where diversity, cross-cultural understanding, and expertise in emerging fields like technology and trade are critical to advancing national and continental interests,” the statement said.

Mr. Choi, a Ghanaian-Korean fintech entrepreneur, is viewed by the Institute as a powerful symbol of Africa–Asia relations. His bicultural heritage and experience in digital finance, according to AIGS, position him as an ideal bridge between the two regions—capable of fostering strategic partnerships in areas such as artificial intelligence, smart agriculture, and green energy.

The statement emphasized that the nomination also aligns with Ghana’s commitment to forward-looking diplomacy, economic modernization, and good governance, echoing broader continental goals under initiatives such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

“This move serves as a model for other African nations, highlighting the transformative potential of embracing the global dimensions of diplomacy in a rapidly changing world,” AIGS said, calling the decision a clear indication of Ghana’s intent to redefine African diplomacy through diaspora talent and global expertise.

AIGS expressed strong confidence in Mr. Choi’s ability to advance Ghana–South Korea relations and elevate the country’s influence on the international stage.