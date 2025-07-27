ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

GRA boss tours Coca-Cola Ghana to deepen tax compliance and industry collaboration

  Sun, 27 Jul 2025
Business & Finance GRA boss tours Coca-Cola Ghana to deepen tax compliance and industry collaboration
SUN, 27 JUL 2025

As part of a renewed drive to strengthen tax compliance and foster strategic partnerships with the private sector, Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Anthony Kwasi Sarpong, led a high-level delegation to the Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Ghana in Tema on Friday, July 25.

The visit formed part of the GRA's stakeholder engagement strategy to deepen mutual understanding with key industry players and promote a collaborative approach to tax administration.

727202523607-uypctgfsrm-img-20250727-wa0006

The Commissioner-General and his team were taken on a detailed tour of the facility to gain firsthand insight into the company's production processes and operational dynamics.

In discussions with Coca-Cola's management, Mr. Sarpong emphasized the importance of strategic cooperation in addressing national challenges such as smuggling, counterfeiting, and revenue leakages. He stated:

“We are in a war against smuggling, a threat that undermines national development. The private sector cannot be left to fight this battle alone. At GRA, we are deploying a combination of intelligence gathering, satellite surveillance, and robust human resource strategies to curb these illegal activities. This collaborative effort is essential to safeguarding the integrity of our economy.”

727202523610-l5gsj7u3i1-img-20250727-wa0008

The Commissioner-General also announced the upcoming launch of “Sustained Tax Education,” a national initiative aimed at promoting voluntary tax compliance through public education and awareness campaigns. The initiative will focus on deepening citizens' understanding of tax policies, obligations, and the benefits of compliance.

The Managing Director of the West Africa Business Unit of the Equatorial Coca-Cola Bottling Company, bottlers of Coca-Cola beverages in North and West Africa, Felix Gomis welcomed the GRA's visit and reiterated the company's commitment to full compliance with Ghana's tax laws.

727202523612-0g830n4yyt-img-20250727-wa0007

“We appreciate this engagement with the GRA and value the opportunity to strengthen our partnership. Responsible corporate citizenship and support for national development remain central to our operations,” Mr Gomis said.

The visit highlighted the GRA's commitment to proactive stakeholder engagement, in line with President John Mahama's “Reset Agenda,” which prioritizes business survival, job creation, revenue mobilization, and sustainable development.

Mr. Sarpong was accompanied by senior officials of the Authority, including Brigadier General Glover Anang, Commissioner of Customs; Mrs. Elsie Appau-Klu, Technical Advisor to the Commissioner-General; and Mr. Eric Bonney, Assistant Commissioner, Preventive Customs Division.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

38 minutes ago

President Mahama to roll out Comprehensive Oil Palm Policy to transform Ghana’s Economy President Mahama to roll out Comprehensive Oil Palm Policy to transform Ghana’s ...

38 minutes ago

President Mahama attends Liberia’s 178th independence celebration President Mahama attends Liberia’s 178th independence celebration  

42 minutes ago

Lumba’s memorable songs will echo through ages – Mahama Lumba’s memorable songs will echo through ages – Mahama

42 minutes ago

Ghana records first Mpox death amid rising infections Ghana records first Mpox death amid rising infections

42 minutes ago

UGMC makes significant breakthrough by conducting first Laparoscopic Bariatric surgery UGMC makes significant breakthrough by conducting first Laparoscopic Bariatric s...

1 hour ago

N/R: Terror strikes Nalerigu SHS as two students shot dead on campus N/R: Terror strikes Nalerigu SHS as two students shot dead on campus

1 hour ago

Bawku SHS shuts down after student shot dead in apparent targeted attack Bawku SHS shuts down after student shot dead in apparent targeted attack

1 hour ago

Govt tightens security in Bawku, moves from peacekeeping to peace enforcement amid renewed killings Gov't tightens security in Bawku, moves from peacekeeping to peace enforcement a...

2 hours ago

Manso Tontokrom boils again as residents warn of retaliation over planned military deployment by Asanko Gold Manso Tontokrom boils again as residents warn of retaliation over planned milita...

2 hours ago

AIGS hails President Mahama’s appointment of Kojo Choi as “diplomatic masterstroke” AIGS hails President Mahama’s appointment of Kojo Choi as “diplomatic masterstro...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line