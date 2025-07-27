GRA boss tours Coca-Cola Ghana to deepen tax compliance and industry collaboration

As part of a renewed drive to strengthen tax compliance and foster strategic partnerships with the private sector, Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Anthony Kwasi Sarpong, led a high-level delegation to the Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Ghana in Tema on Friday, July 25.

The visit formed part of the GRA's stakeholder engagement strategy to deepen mutual understanding with key industry players and promote a collaborative approach to tax administration.

The Commissioner-General and his team were taken on a detailed tour of the facility to gain firsthand insight into the company's production processes and operational dynamics.

In discussions with Coca-Cola's management, Mr. Sarpong emphasized the importance of strategic cooperation in addressing national challenges such as smuggling, counterfeiting, and revenue leakages. He stated:

“We are in a war against smuggling, a threat that undermines national development. The private sector cannot be left to fight this battle alone. At GRA, we are deploying a combination of intelligence gathering, satellite surveillance, and robust human resource strategies to curb these illegal activities. This collaborative effort is essential to safeguarding the integrity of our economy.”

The Commissioner-General also announced the upcoming launch of “Sustained Tax Education,” a national initiative aimed at promoting voluntary tax compliance through public education and awareness campaigns. The initiative will focus on deepening citizens' understanding of tax policies, obligations, and the benefits of compliance.

The Managing Director of the West Africa Business Unit of the Equatorial Coca-Cola Bottling Company, bottlers of Coca-Cola beverages in North and West Africa, Felix Gomis welcomed the GRA's visit and reiterated the company's commitment to full compliance with Ghana's tax laws.

“We appreciate this engagement with the GRA and value the opportunity to strengthen our partnership. Responsible corporate citizenship and support for national development remain central to our operations,” Mr Gomis said.

The visit highlighted the GRA's commitment to proactive stakeholder engagement, in line with President John Mahama's “Reset Agenda,” which prioritizes business survival, job creation, revenue mobilization, and sustainable development.

Mr. Sarpong was accompanied by senior officials of the Authority, including Brigadier General Glover Anang, Commissioner of Customs; Mrs. Elsie Appau-Klu, Technical Advisor to the Commissioner-General; and Mr. Eric Bonney, Assistant Commissioner, Preventive Customs Division.