Vice President Prof Jane Naana honoured with Osabarimba Royal Award

Oguaamanhen Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II has conferred upon the Vice President the prestigious Osabarimba Royal Award, accompanied by a shield, citation, kente cloth, traditional slippers, and beads, in recognition of her humility and selfless leadership.

The award was presented during a courtesy visit by the Vice President, H.E. Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, to the revered Oguaamanhen at the historic Emintsimadze Palace in Cape Coast.

The visit formed part of her three-day tour of the Central Region.

Upon her arrival, the Vice President was warmly welcomed with a traditional reception marked by jubilations, solemn traditional appellations, and melodious renditions of party anthems.

The Oguaa Traditional Council, under the leadership of Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II, offered prayers for blessings and protection for President John Dramani Mahama, the Vice President, and the Cabinet, to enable them to effectively steer the affairs of the nation for a prosperous Ghana.

The Vice President expressed her deep appreciation to the Oguaamanhen, the people of Oguaa, and the entire Central Region for their unwavering support and prayers — a cornerstone of her journey.

“I thank you for the love, prayers, and respect you have always shown me,” she said. “I am a mother for you and for all. I know your prayers are with me, and I feel your support every day as I work to serve this nation.”

H.E. Prof. Opoku-Agyemang also expressed gratitude to the chiefs for their support, which culminated in her historic appointment as Ghana’s first female Vice President.

She noted that her appointment transcends personal achievement and represents a collective triumph for all women.

She emphasized the importance of continued collaboration between traditional authorities and the government in driving national development, highlighting the pivotal role chiefs play in fostering peace and progress.

She further urged the youth to contribute actively to Ghana’s growth and unity.

“I appeal to you to desist from any behavior that will not be good for this country or yourselves. We all have a role to play in ensuring that Ghana grows stronger and remains united,” she stated.