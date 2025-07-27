ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

N/R: Terror strikes Nalerigu SHS as two students shot dead on campus

  Sun, 27 Jul 2025
Headlines N/R: Terror strikes Nalerigu SHS as two students shot dead on campus
SUN, 27 JUL 2025

Fear and grief have gripped the Nalerigu Senior High School and the surrounding community after two students were gunned down in cold blood by unidentified assailants on the night of Saturday, July 26.

The brutal killings, which occurred on the school premises, have sent shockwaves across the North East Region and raised urgent concerns about security in the area.

While details remain murky, local sources suggest the attack may be linked to the long-running Bawku tribal conflict—a claim yet to be verified by security officials. The lack of clarity around the motive has only heightened anxiety among students, parents, and residents, many of whom now feel unsafe in their own community.

Headmaster of the school, Mr. Mohammed Tibila, confirmed the double killing to Citi Newsroom on Sunday, describing the incident as a tragedy that has left both the school and the town reeling in shock. He declined to provide further details, citing the sensitive nature of the case and the ongoing investigations.

Police are yet to release an official statement or disclose the identities of the slain students. However, sources say a manhunt has begun for the unknown gunmen, while investigators work to establish the circumstances surrounding the deadly shooting.

The school campus, once considered a secure place for learning, has been plunged into mourning and fear. The atmosphere remains tense, with many students reportedly traumatised by the violence and uncertain about their safety.

Parents and guardians have begun calling for heightened security measures and government intervention to prevent further bloodshed. Community leaders are also pressing for swift justice and demanding answers from the authorities.

Saturday night’s killings come just hours after a similar incident at Bawku Senior High School, where a final-year student was also shot dead in what appeared to be a targeted assault. The two attacks, occurring on the same night and in nearby regions, have raised suspicions of a coordinated escalation of violence.

As investigations continue, calls are mounting for urgent action to restore calm, protect students, and reassure a community now gripped by fear and uncertainty.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

38 minutes ago

President Mahama to roll out Comprehensive Oil Palm Policy to transform Ghana’s Economy President Mahama to roll out Comprehensive Oil Palm Policy to transform Ghana’s ...

38 minutes ago

President Mahama attends Liberia’s 178th independence celebration President Mahama attends Liberia’s 178th independence celebration  

42 minutes ago

Lumba’s memorable songs will echo through ages – Mahama Lumba’s memorable songs will echo through ages – Mahama

42 minutes ago

Ghana records first Mpox death amid rising infections Ghana records first Mpox death amid rising infections

42 minutes ago

UGMC makes significant breakthrough by conducting first Laparoscopic Bariatric surgery UGMC makes significant breakthrough by conducting first Laparoscopic Bariatric s...

1 hour ago

N/R: Terror strikes Nalerigu SHS as two students shot dead on campus N/R: Terror strikes Nalerigu SHS as two students shot dead on campus

1 hour ago

Bawku SHS shuts down after student shot dead in apparent targeted attack Bawku SHS shuts down after student shot dead in apparent targeted attack

1 hour ago

Govt tightens security in Bawku, moves from peacekeeping to peace enforcement amid renewed killings Gov't tightens security in Bawku, moves from peacekeeping to peace enforcement a...

2 hours ago

Manso Tontokrom boils again as residents warn of retaliation over planned military deployment by Asanko Gold Manso Tontokrom boils again as residents warn of retaliation over planned milita...

2 hours ago

AIGS hails President Mahama’s appointment of Kojo Choi as “diplomatic masterstroke” AIGS hails President Mahama’s appointment of Kojo Choi as “diplomatic masterstro...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line