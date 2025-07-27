N/R: Terror strikes Nalerigu SHS as two students shot dead on campus

Fear and grief have gripped the Nalerigu Senior High School and the surrounding community after two students were gunned down in cold blood by unidentified assailants on the night of Saturday, July 26.

The brutal killings, which occurred on the school premises, have sent shockwaves across the North East Region and raised urgent concerns about security in the area.

While details remain murky, local sources suggest the attack may be linked to the long-running Bawku tribal conflict—a claim yet to be verified by security officials. The lack of clarity around the motive has only heightened anxiety among students, parents, and residents, many of whom now feel unsafe in their own community.

Headmaster of the school, Mr. Mohammed Tibila, confirmed the double killing to Citi Newsroom on Sunday, describing the incident as a tragedy that has left both the school and the town reeling in shock. He declined to provide further details, citing the sensitive nature of the case and the ongoing investigations.

Police are yet to release an official statement or disclose the identities of the slain students. However, sources say a manhunt has begun for the unknown gunmen, while investigators work to establish the circumstances surrounding the deadly shooting.

The school campus, once considered a secure place for learning, has been plunged into mourning and fear. The atmosphere remains tense, with many students reportedly traumatised by the violence and uncertain about their safety.

Parents and guardians have begun calling for heightened security measures and government intervention to prevent further bloodshed. Community leaders are also pressing for swift justice and demanding answers from the authorities.

Saturday night’s killings come just hours after a similar incident at Bawku Senior High School, where a final-year student was also shot dead in what appeared to be a targeted assault. The two attacks, occurring on the same night and in nearby regions, have raised suspicions of a coordinated escalation of violence.

As investigations continue, calls are mounting for urgent action to restore calm, protect students, and reassure a community now gripped by fear and uncertainty.