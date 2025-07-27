Lumba’s memorable songs will echo through ages – Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has paid a moving tribute to the late highlife legend, Charles Kwadwo Fosu, known to generations of Ghanaians and music lovers across the world as Daddy Lumba.

In a heartfelt message shared on social media, the President mourned the passing of an icon whose music, he said, became the very soundtrack of the Ghanaian experience.

“I have learnt with deep sorrow the passing of Ghanaian music legend, Charles Kwadwo Fosu, affectionately known as Daddy Lumba,” President Mahama wrote. “Lumba's unmatched musical genius provided the soundtrack to our lives, carrying us through various phases of life. The beats to his memorable songs may have died down, but his enduring legacy will echo through the ages.”

The President reflected on the transformative role Lumba played in shaping Ghanaian music and identity, noting that his timeless catalogue of hits not only entertained but inspired and united people across different generations. From "Aben Wo Ha" to "Yentie Obiaa", Lumba's voice was not just heard, but deeply felt in homes, communities, and public spaces.

Mahama extended his deepest sympathies to the family, friends, and millions of fans grieving the loss of the music maestro. “The Government of Ghana stands with you in this time of mourning,” he assured, underscoring the magnitude of the loss not just to the music industry but to the entire nation.

For over three decades, Daddy Lumba was not only a dominant figure in highlife music but also a cultural symbol whose influence reached beyond the microphone. His blend of lyrical depth, charisma, and musical innovation helped define the soundscape of modern Ghana and earned him reverence across Africa and beyond.

President Mahama concluded by affirming that while the physical voice behind the music may have gone silent, the memories, rhythms, and lyrics will continue to resonate for generations. Through his art, Daddy Lumba's presence remains immortal.