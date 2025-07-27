ModernGhana logo
'Daddy Lumba’s songs were lasting contributions to my presidential journey' – Akufo-Addo pens emotional tribute

  Sun, 27 Jul 2025
SUN, 27 JUL 2025

Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has joined the nation in mourning the loss of Charles Kwadwo Fosu, the iconic highlife musician affectionately known as Daddy Lumba, who passed away on Saturday, July 26, 2025.

In a moving Facebook post, Akufo-Addo remembered Lumba not only as a musical titan but also as a personal friend whose music profoundly impacted both culture and politics in Ghana.

“Daddy Lumba, as we affectionately call him, was a pantheon among musical greats of all-time and had a special connection with his fans and the entire nation,” Akufo-Addo wrote.

The former president recounted how Lumba’s music became an integral part of his political journey, energising supporters and shaping the New Patriotic Party's campaign identity over the years.

“These songs will forever be etched in the annals of the political campaign of the New Patriotic Party,” he added, describing Lumba’s artistic contributions as “lasting.”

Akufo-Addo expressed his deepest sympathies to the bereaved family and the musician’s countless admirers, offering a solemn prayer for his eternal rest: “May he peacefully rest in the Bosom of the Almighty until the Last Day of the Resurrection, when we shall all meet again.”

The death of Daddy Lumba at age 59 has sent shockwaves across Ghana, sparking a nationwide outpouring of grief from fans, fellow musicians, and leaders across the political spectrum. His legacy as one of the greatest voices in Ghanaian music remains firmly intact.

