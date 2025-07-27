ModernGhana logo
UE/R: Youth Action Movement hikes for a cause in Bongo

By Ebenezer Akandurugo || Contributor
UE/R: Youth Action Movement hikes for a cause in Bongo
SUN, 27 JUL 2025

The Youth Action Movement (YAM) Bolgatanga branch staged a powerful awareness hike in Bongo today under the theme “Resilience in Action: Empowering Communities Against Climate Change and Gender-Based Violence.”

Starting as early as 6:00 am, scores of passionate young people gathered for the Hike for a Cause event, combining physical activity with advocacy to spotlight the urgent issues of climate change and sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) in the region.

The symbolic hike through the scenic Bongo terrain served not only as a wellness initiative but also as a call to action for communities to build resilience against environmental degradation and harmful gender norms. Participants held placards, shared educational messages, and engaged in group discussions centered on sustainable living and women’s empowerment.

Organizers say the event was aimed at fostering unity and sparking conversations among the youth and local residents about how small, collective actions can create lasting social and environmental impact.

“Today’s hike wasn’t just about walking, it was about standing up for our planet and our people,” said chairperson of YAM Bolga. “We want young people to know their voices matter in the fight against climate change and gender-based violence.”

The event concluded with the sharing of condoms and commitments from participants to champion change within their homes, schools, and wider communities.

