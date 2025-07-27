Prophet Worlasi predicts Bawumia comeback, Julius Debrah's rise, and NDC power struggles

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong and Chief of Staff Julius Debra

Ghanaian prophets have long held a reputation for predicting key national events—particularly in the political arena—garnering both attention and controversy. With the New Patriotic Party (NPP) gearing up for its presidential primaries in January 2026, attention has turned once again to spiritual voices forecasting what lies ahead.

One of them is Prophet Emmanuel Worlasi, head pastor of Conquerors Chapel in Kumasi, who has declared that the NPP’s presidential ticket will once again go to former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia—dashing the expectations of many who believe Kennedy Agyapong is the frontrunner.

Speaking in an interview on Neat FM, Prophet Worlasi claimed, “The election has already been conducted and won in the realms of the spirit.” He explained that while Kennedy Agyapong may draw a large and vocal following, many of his supporters will ultimately cast their ballots for Dr. Bawumia when they enter the voting booth.

Worlasi, known for making bold political prophecies—many of which he says have come to pass—extended his revelations to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC). He claimed that although six prominent figures, including party chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia and Agric Minister Eric Opoku, are spiritually eyeing the NDC's flagbearer slot, a divine “mighty hand” is tipping the scales in favour of former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah.

“There is a spiritual stirring that favours Julius Debrah,” the prophet stated, suggesting that behind-the-scenes dynamics in the NDC could ultimately shift in his favour.

He further warned of deepening internal strife within the NDC, claiming that attempts to convince President John Dramani Mahama to seek a third term will not succeed. “The confusion in the NDC will be even greater than what we are seeing in the NPP,” he predicted.

Worlasi also referred to a prophecy he gave during his 31st Night Service in December 2024, in which he foresaw health challenges facing Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang. He noted that while she would recover, the ordeal could have long-term political implications. “Don’t be surprised if the Vice President resigns before completing her term—creating a clear path for Julius Debrah,” he said.

Though he pledged to reveal more in due course, Prophet Worlasi was adamant that his current prophecies would come to pass unless interrupted by divine intervention.

“What I have seen is what will happen—unless God decides otherwise,” he concluded.