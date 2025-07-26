“A true music icon” – Bawumia mourns Daddy Lumba

Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has joined the nation in mourning the loss of Ghanaian highlife legend Charles Kwadwo Fosu, widely known as Daddy Lumba, describing his passing as a devastating blow to the country.

In a poignant tribute shared on his official Facebook page, Dr. Bawumia honoured the music icon’s enduring legacy and immense contribution to Ghana’s cultural heritage.

“I have been informed of the saddening news of the passing of a true music icon, who's had an incredible career spanning over three decades,” he wrote.

“Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known by his stage name Daddy Lumba, has been a pillar in Ghana's highlife genre, through whom many great talents have been nurtured and introduced.”

The former Vice President celebrated Daddy Lumba’s rich catalogue of music and his profound influence on generations of Ghanaians, adding that his impact extended far beyond entertainment.

“His brilliant compositions and works have not only entertained but also inspired and uplifted many of us,” Dr. Bawumia said, describing the loss as one felt deeply by all.

“His passing is indeed a huge blow, not only to the music fraternity but to the entire country. Samira and I extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife, family, fans, and the whole country,” he added.

Daddy Lumba, whose timeless hits such as Aben Wo Ha, Yentie Obia, and Theresa earned him a place in the pantheon of Ghana’s greatest musicians, died in the early hours of Saturday, July 26, 2025, after a brief illness.

His death has triggered a wave of national mourning, with tributes pouring in from fans, fellow artists, and public figures who have hailed him as a trailblazer, mentor, and irreplaceable voice in Ghanaian music.