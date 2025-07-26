ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

From Aid to Agency: Reimagining Ghana’s Economy Beyond the IMF Loop

Feature Article From Aid to Agency: Reimagining Ghana’s Economy Beyond the IMF Loop
SAT, 26 JUL 2025

🌱Ghana’s repeated reliance on the International Monetary Fund — seventeen engagements in sixty years — speaks not of failure, but of a deeper hunger for economic rebirth. President John Dramani Mahama stands at a historical crossroads. His renewed leadership offers a profound opportunity to transition from external dependence to an economy grown from Ghanaian soil, shaped by Ghanaian will, and sustained by Ghanaian innovation.

🕒 The 24-Hour Economy: Shifting the Rhythm of Production

At the heart of this vision lies the 24-hour economy policy — a transformational framework that aims to energize industries, decentralize labor opportunities, and create continuous streams of economic activity. By encouraging three rotational work shifts across sectors, Ghana moves toward full employment, improved service delivery, and strategic resource utilization.

But this isn’t just about productivity. It’s about sovereignty — about reshaping Ghana’s economic DNA so that it pulses with local energy, not borrowed lifelines.

🌾 Sowing Resilience: Agriculture as the New Gold

Ghana’s salvation is buried in its soil. Reviving agriculture through district-level Farmer Services Centres, modernized irrigation, and agroecological parks would reverse the tide of food importation and reignite rural prosperity. Imagine school farms that not only feed but also teach — cultivating both minds and meals.

Food sovereignty, once viewed as nostalgia, must now become a policy imperative.

🏭 Value Beyond Extraction: Industrial Zones as Economic Arteries

Minerals and crops have long left Ghana in raw form, stripping the nation of added value. Mahama’s plan to build industrial zones in all 16 regions, resuscitate dormant factories like VALCO, and champion indigenous ownership of extractive industries is about more than manufacturing — it is about reclaiming economic dignity.

Let Ghana’s raw materials stay home — not to gather dust, but to gather worth.

💼 Jobs for Generations: A Human-Centered Economic Agenda

With youth unemployment rising and talent underutilized, the time is now for bold job creation programs: the Adwumawura Initiative, National Apprenticeship Scheme, and a visionary One Million Coders Programme that readies Ghanaian youth for the digital era. A Women’s Development Bank could unlock thousands of untold stories in entrepreneurship and community leadership.

Empowerment must not be seasonal — it must be systemic.

💰 Accountability as Currency: Reforming Fiscal Discipline

A sustainable economy cannot rest on shaky governance. Capping reckless borrowing, streamlining taxes, and establishing a Value-for-Money Office are key to restoring trust in public finance. These steps don’t just fix books — they fix belief.

🤝 The People's Economy: Anchored in Dialogue

True reform cannot be outsourced. Mahama’s convening of a National Economic Dialogue re-centers governance around the people. Civic voices, traditional wisdom, and modern expertise must form the triad that guides Ghana into a self-reliant future.

Ghana must now choose: repetition or reinvention. This moment is not about exiting the IMF — it’s about exiting the mindset that makes it inevitable. Through culture, accountability, and innovation, the Mahama administration has a chance to plant the seeds of a Ghanaian economy that does not beg, but builds.

Retired Senior Citizen
Teshie-Nungua
[email protected]

Atitso Akpalu
Atitso Akpalu, © 2025

A Voice for Accountability and Reform in Governance. More Atitso Akpalu is a prominent Ghanaian columnist known for his incisive analysis of political and economic issues. With a focus on transparency, accountability, and reform, Akpalu has been a vocal critic of mismanagement and corruption in Ghana's governance. His writings often highlight the need for decentralization, local governance empowerment, and robust anti-corruption measures. Akpalu's work aims to foster a more equitable and just society, advocating for policies that benefit all Ghanaians.

He is a passionate advocate for transparency and accountability. His columns focus on critical analysis of political and economic issues, with a particular interest in the energy sector, financial services, and environmental sustainability. He believes in the power of informed citizenry to drive positive change and am committed to highlighting the challenges and opportunities facing Ghana today.Column: Atitso Akpalu

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (664)

More

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Wa: Two killed in Yanyuoyiri community, police commence investigation Wa: Two killed in Yanyuoyiri community, police commence investigation

3 hours ago

President Mahama to cut sod for River Oti bridge President Mahama to cut sod for River Oti bridge

3 hours ago

“A true music icon” – Bawumia mourns Daddy Lumba “A true music icon” – Bawumia mourns Daddy Lumba

3 hours ago

Armah-Kofi Buah commissions 530 blue water guards at Ezinlibo Armah-Kofi Buah commissions 530 blue water guards at Ezinlibo

3 hours ago

Driver jailed 5 years for stealing Toyota bus Driver jailed 5 years for stealing Toyota bus

6 hours ago

Highlife Legend Daddy Lumba dies at 60 Highlife Legend Daddy Lumba dies at 60

6 hours ago

Minister-Designate for Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovation, Mohammed Adams Sukparu I will support my minister to continue, complete rural telephony programme — Suk...

6 hours ago

IGP issues ultimatum over Ablekuma North Violence, vows tough response ahead of Akwatia by-election IGP issues ultimatum over Ablekuma North Violence, vows tough response ahead of ...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line