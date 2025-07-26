Armah-Kofi Buah commissions 530 blue water guards at Ezinlibo

Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, has commissioned 530 new Blue Water Guards recruits to preserve Ghana's water bodies and combat illegal mining.

The commissioning ceremony was held at the Western Naval Command in Ezinlibo, marking the graduation of the second cohort under the government's flagship Blue Water Initiative.

This latest cohort brings the total number of trained guards to 983, with 453 graduating in the Phase one and the current 530 in Phase Two.

The initiative aimed to train a total of 2,000 guards this year as part of a comprehensive strategy to combat illegal mining.

The initiative, a joint effort between the sector Ministry and the Minerals Commission, is to safeguard Ghana's rivers and lakes from environmental degradation, particularly from illegal mining activities.

The Minerals Commission was represented by Mr Emmanuel Kwamena Anyimah, Deputy Chie Executive Officer, Support Services.

Commander Samuel Kwaku Boateng-Asiedu, the Acting Naval Base Commander at Ezinlibo, provided an overview of the rigorous, three-phase training programme.

The initial phase focused on essential drills, first aid techniques, and basic fitness and endurance. Phases two and three advanced to include swimming, basic boat handling, evidence collection, survival techniques, assault river crossing, search and cordon techniques, and practical exercises.

The modules have equipped the trainees with the necessary skills for effective riverine operations and intelligence gathering.

Commander Boateng-Asiedu also highlighted a beach clean-up undertaken by the recruits, emphasizing its role in instilling patriotism.

He expressed confidence in the new guards' abilities and urged them to be prepared for the demanding tasks ahead.

Commander Boateng-Asiedu stressed the importance of integrity, instructing graduates to avoid any acts of corruption and eschew all unlawful activities.

Presiding over the ceremony, Mr Buah praised the recruits for their discipline and resilience throughout the four-week intensive training programme.

“These graduands are not just guards—they are the eyes, ears, and frontline defenders of our communities,” Mr Buah declared. “They are the vanguard in our fight against the wanton destruction of our water bodies on which our very lives depend.”

Mr Buah who is also the Member of Parliament for Ellembelle, underscored the critical importance of protecting Ghana's water bodies, which were vital for drinking, agriculture, and livelihoods, but were currently being severely polluted by illegal mining activities.

He clarified that “mining is not the enemy; the enemy is the lawlessness that has turned this sector into a threat.”

The Minister explained that the Blue Water initiative was a comprehensive strategy designed to rescue the rivers and enforce sustainable practices.

The new recruits, drawn from the Savannah, Western North, and Upper West regions, would be responsible for monitoring and protecting rivers, enforcing environmental laws, and engaging with local communities to promote responsible water resource stewardship.

Mr Buah charged the recruits to uphold their responsibilities with courage and integrity, reiterating that they are not merely guards but “community vanguards entrusted with a sacred duty.”

He invoked the spirit of the “Young Pioneers,” urging them to embody this commitment.

He also highlighted the government's dedication to supporting the guards and local communities, by introducing the upcoming Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme, which aimed to empower local miners with legal and sustainable alternatives.

The Minister appealed to all Ghanaians for their support, stating, “Blue Water Guards, be assured, the people of Ghana are behind you, and together, we will restore our rivers to their rightful state: clean, blue, and life-giving.

“We are proud of your commitment during training, and we expect nothing less than your best in the field.”

Mr Buah further commended other state entities, including the Ministry of Defence, National Security, and the Environmental Protection Authority for their collaborative efforts in ensuring the initiative's success.

He specifically acknowledged Colonel Dominic Buah, Director of Operations, National Anti-Illegal Mining Secretariat, which serves as the operational nerve-centre for Ghana's fight against illegal small-scale mining and its associated environmental degradation, particularly in water bodies where the guards' work would be focused.

Mr Buah explained that the guards would be deployed in strategically positioned teams along designated sections of the river bodies to ensure effective command and control.

He emphasized the importance of accountability and transparency, stating, “your daily situational reports, weekly summaries, and quarterly evaluations will be channelled through the Ghana Navy to the Minerals Commission and the Ministry.

“As Ghana continues to grapple with the environmental and economic consequences of illegal mining, the commissioning of these 530 Blue Water Guards signifies a renewed and robust commitment to sustainable resource management and national development.”

Present at the ceremony were Mr. Yusif Sulemana, Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources; Professor Samuel Jerry Yaw Kuma, Advisor to the Lands Minister; Commodore Samuel Ayelazonu, Flag Officer, Commanding the Western Naval Command; and Naval Staff Rear Admiral Godwin Livinus Bessing.

Other notable dignitaries included Nana Koloro Blay IV, Chief of Ezinlibo, and Nana Ehwie Kwasi II, Chief of Allowule.

