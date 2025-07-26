ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Driver jailed 5 years for stealing Toyota bus

  Sat, 26 Jul 2025
Crime & Punishment Driver jailed 5 years for stealing Toyota bus
SAT, 26 JUL 2025

The Amasaman Circuit Court has sentenced a 35-year-old driver to five years’ imprisonment with hard labour for stealing a Toyota bus valued at GH¢70,000.

Kwadwo Larbi pleaded guilty to the charge and was convicted accordingly by Justice Enid Marful-Sau, a High Court Judge with additional responsibility at the Circuit Court.

However, he denied conspiring with one Godwin Baah, currently at large.

Presenting the facts, Police Chief Inspector Salifu Nashiru said the complainant, Mr Joseph Addy, a businessman residing at North Kaneshie, owned a white Toyota bus with registration number GT 4403-15, which he had given to a commercial driver, Yaw Mensah.

He said the vehicle developed a mechanical fault while in use and was parked at Sarpeiman on the Accra-Nsawam road.

Mr Addy was informed and later visited the location with a mechanic to conduct repairs, which could not be completed.

“On June 3, 2025, the complainant and the mechanic were enroute to Sarpeiman to finish the repair work when he received a call from his driver that the vehicle had been stolen and could not be traced,” Chief Inspector Nashiru told the court.

A formal complaint was lodged at the Amasaman Police Station.

On June 7, 2025, around 1330 hours, police received a tip-off that Larbi had towed the vehicle to a scrap yard in Kasoa, intending to sell it.

The Kasoa Police acted promptly and arrested Larbi.

In his cautioned statement, he claimed one Baah of Sarpeiman had contracted him to tow and sell the bus as scrap.

However, Larbi was unable to help police trace the said accomplice. After investigations, he was charged and arraigned before the court.

GNA

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Wa: Two killed in Yanyuoyiri community, police commence investigation Wa: Two killed in Yanyuoyiri community, police commence investigation

1 hour ago

President Mahama to cut sod for River Oti bridge President Mahama to cut sod for River Oti bridge

1 hour ago

“A true music icon” – Bawumia mourns Daddy Lumba “A true music icon” – Bawumia mourns Daddy Lumba

1 hour ago

Armah-Kofi Buah commissions 530 blue water guards at Ezinlibo Armah-Kofi Buah commissions 530 blue water guards at Ezinlibo

1 hour ago

Driver jailed 5 years for stealing Toyota bus Driver jailed 5 years for stealing Toyota bus

4 hours ago

Highlife Legend Daddy Lumba dies at 60 Highlife Legend Daddy Lumba dies at 60

4 hours ago

Minister-Designate for Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovation, Mohammed Adams Sukparu I will support my minister to continue, complete rural telephony programme — Suk...

4 hours ago

IGP issues ultimatum over Ablekuma North Violence, vows tough response ahead of Akwatia by-election IGP issues ultimatum over Ablekuma North Violence, vows tough response ahead of ...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line