President Mahama showing the leadership Akufo-Addo lacked – Prof. Bokpin

Prof. Godfred Bokpin

Economist and professor at the University of Ghana Business School, Godfred Bokpin, has commended the current economic management under President John Mahama, drawing a sharp contrast with the previous administration led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to Prof. Bokpin, what Ghanaians are witnessing today is leadership that the country sorely lacked in recent years.

“The current administration has ample room to take credit for the economy,” he stated during a discussion on TV3’s The Key Points on Saturday, July 26.

He added that, “If the previous management of the central bank had 40 per cent of the leadership that the current ones are showing now, the economic situation would have been different.”

Prof. Bokpin’s latest commentary comes on the heels of a related critique he made just days earlier in a separate interview on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show.

There, he revisited the early days of Nana Akufo-Addo’s presidency, lamenting what he described as a squandered opportunity to carry out major national reforms.

“It was the same expectation we had when President Akufo-Addo came to office in 2017 because he had the numbers,” Bokpin recalled, referencing the NPP’s commanding parliamentary majority at the time.

“But unfortunately, very little was done in terms of structural and productivity-enhancing reforms.”

He described 2017 as a “perfect moment” for transformative governance, but regretted that the administration failed to deliver.

In his view, the current government has inherited that unfulfilled mandate and now has a second chance to do what the previous leadership could not—reset Ghana’s economic trajectory through real structural reforms.

-mynewsgh