NPP Akwatia endorses Solomon Kwame Asumadu for upcoming by-election amidst internal speculation

  Sat, 26 Jul 2025
NPP Akwatia endorses Solomon Kwame Asumadu for upcoming by-election amidst internal speculation

The leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Akwatia has thrown its weight behind Solomon Kwame Asumadu, Chief Executive Officer of Owuo Mining Company, as the party’s preferred candidate for the impending parliamentary by-election in the Eastern Region.

Though the Electoral Commission has yet to officially set a date for the by-election following the death of the sitting MP, Ernest Yaw Kumi, momentum is already building within the party’s ranks around Asumadu—popularly known as “Owuo.”

Nana Yaw Addo, the Akwatia Constituency Chairman of the NPP, confirmed to Citi News that Asumadu, who also serves as the party’s constituency treasurer, enjoys overwhelming support from grassroots members and executives alike. “Solomon Kwame Asumadu is the choice of the majority,” he stated. “An official statement will be issued soon to affirm this consensus.”

Despite the growing support for Asumadu, the political landscape in Akwatia has seen its share of rumours and internal lobbying. In recent weeks, social media was awash with images of Mrs. Mavis Kumi, the widow of the late MP, suggesting she was poised to contest the seat on the NPP’s ticket. However, the party swiftly refuted these claims. Eastern Regional NPP Chairman Jeff Konadu issued a formal statement dismissing the reports as “false and misleading.”

At the same time, a separate faction within the constituency is advocating for the return of former MP Mercy Adu Gyamfi, widely known as Ama Sey. Supporters of Ama Sey argue that she possesses the charisma and political capital needed to rally the base, heal internal divisions, and reclaim the seat for the NPP.

The Akwatia seat, long considered a battleground constituency, remains strategically important for the NPP. As the party prepares for the by-election, tensions are rising over who will ultimately carry the banner, but the leadership’s strong tilt toward Solomon Kwame Asumadu signals a clear direction—at least for now.

Meanwhile, party insiders continue to monitor developments closely, as official timelines from the Electoral Commission are awaited and rival camps quietly reposition for influence within the constituency.

