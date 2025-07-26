ModernGhana logo
NDC announces guidelines for Akwatia parliamentary primaries

  Sat, 26 Jul 2025
General Secretary of NDC, Mr. Fifi Fiavi Kwetey

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has formally issued a comprehensive set of guidelines governing the conduct of its parliamentary primaries in the Akwatia Constituency, calling on all aspirants and delegates to uphold the values of unity, discipline, and fairness throughout the process.

In a statement signed by the party’s General Secretary, Mr. Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the NDC outlined the procedural framework for the upcoming contest, emphasizing the need for strict adherence to the party’s rules.

According to the announcement, nomination forms for the primaries are to be collected and submitted at the party’s Eastern Regional Office, where all administrative activities relating to the primaries will be coordinated.

The party made clear that access to the delegates’ list will be granted only after confirmation of payment of the prescribed filing fee into the party’s designated bank account. As part of its broader commitment to equity and inclusion, the NDC is offering a 50 percent reduction in filing fees for women and persons with disabilities.

To ensure transparency and compliance, the party reiterated that only direct bank deposits will be accepted as proof of payment. Cheques and bankers’ drafts, the statement stressed, will not be allowed under any circumstance. All payments are to be made to the following account:

Bank: UMB
Account Number: 0101328345014
Account Name: National Democratic Congress

Branch: Adabraka
A full timetable detailing the key activities and deadlines for the primaries has been attached to the official notice, and aspirants are expected to strictly follow the schedule without exception.

Mr. Kwetey urged all party members, particularly aspirants and their supporters, to conduct themselves with decorum and in accordance with the NDC’s longstanding tradition of internal democracy. He warned that the party would not tolerate any actions that threaten to disrupt the process or compromise its credibility.

“The success of our primaries in Akwatia depends on our collective commitment to unity, transparency, and respect for the rules,” Mr. Kwetey stated. “This is not merely a contest of personalities, but a reaffirmation of our values as a party.”

