GBC Union petitions NMC over alleged illegal stay of Director-General

The Divisional Union of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) has formally petitioned the National Media Commission (NMC), demanding immediate action over what it calls the unlawful occupation of the Director-General position by Prof. Amin Alhassan, nearly two years after the expiration of his tenure.

In a strongly worded letter dated July 21, 2025, the Union claims that Prof. Alhassan’s legally mandated four-year term ended on October 1, 2023. Despite this, he has continued to function as Director-General of the state broadcaster without any formal reappointment or official extension from the appropriate authorities.

The Union argues that Prof. Alhassan’s continued presence in office is both unconstitutional and administratively risky, warning that it opens GBC up to legal, financial, and reputational consequences. It referenced a letter from the Controller and Accountant-General dated March 14, 2025, which made clear that there was no financial clearance backing Prof. Alhassan’s continued stay. The letter further instructed that his salary be suspended from March 2025 onward to avoid what it described as the payment of “unearned salaries,” in compliance with the Public Financial Management Act (Act 921).

The Union stressed that any contracts signed or decisions made by Prof. Alhassan during this period could be deemed invalid, creating potential liabilities for GBC. “This situation undermines the principles of transparency and good governance expected at a national institution like GBC,” the petition stated.

Signed by Union Chairman Sam Nat Kevor, the petition has given the NMC a 10-working-day ultimatum to resolve the matter or face unspecified further action. The Union is calling for urgent intervention to protect the legal and operational integrity of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation.

In its closing remarks, the petition underscored the importance of enforcing leadership accountability in state institutions and maintaining public confidence in the rule of law.