Gomoa Central Assembly revises 2025 budget to over GH¢25 million

The District Chief Executive for Gomoa Central, Hon. Hackman Kobina Aidoo, has announced a significant boost in the Assembly’s 2025 Common Fund allocation, describing it as unprecedented.

Speaking during the First Ordinary Meeting of the Second Session of the Fourth Assembly held at Gomoa Afransi on Wednesday, he said, “I am happy to announce that our Assembly's Common Fund allocation for 2025 has been revised to an unprecedented amount of GH¢25,143,650.88.”

He explained that in line with government directives, all Assemblies were instructed to revise their 2025 Common Fund Budgets to align with national priorities. The DCE outlined that these priorities include key flagship programmes such as the construction of a 24-hour Economy Model Market, the development of health facilities including at least two CHPS Compounds, the provision of educational infrastructure such as a kindergarten block, a primary school block, and a junior high school block, and the drilling of a minimum of ten boreholes for improved access to water.

He also mentioned that the revised budget includes plans to address environmental sanitation through solid and liquid waste management, administrative support including monitoring and evaluation activities, provision of school furniture, and the completion of long-standing legacy projects. Hon. Aidoo highlighted a number of specific projects captured in the revised budget, such as the construction of a 24-hour Economy Model Market at Gomoa Afransi, a six-classroom block with ancillary facilities at Gomoa Obuasi Presby Primary School, the expansion of the Gomoa Ekwamkrom CHPS Compound into a Health Centre, and the expansion of the Gomoa Asebu CHPS Compound. Ten boreholes are also set to be constructed across different parts of the district.

Touching on agriculture, Hon. Aidoo praised President John Dramani Mahama for launching the ‘Feed Ghana’ initiative, which he said is designed to modernize and boost the agricultural sector. “Feed Ghana is a program that is an initiative by the Government of Ghana which focuses on modernizing and boosting the agricultural sector to enhance food security, create jobs and promote economic growth. It is a flagship programme under the broader Agriculture for Economic Transformation Agenda,” he said. He explained that as part of this programme, Farmers’ Service Centers will be established to provide farmers with training, technical support, and market information. Each beneficiary district is expected to provide at least five acres of arable land for these centres.

The DCE also announced the introduction of the HAPPY Project, a four-year market-oriented agricultural value chain programme aimed at reducing food imports. “Another important intervention aimed at increasing agriculture productivity is the HAPPY PROJECT. It is a 4-year Market-oriented agricultural value chain programme aimed at reducing Ghana's average food imports. The programme is being implemented by the Business Advisory Center of the Assembly with support from Master Card Foundation, Agrico Ltd Ghana Enterprise Agency. The main purpose is to boost food production, curb imports and create employment opportunities for the youth and Persons With Disabilities,” he explained.

In the area of education, Hon. Aidoo expressed grave concern about the high rate of teenage pregnancies in the district. “Available records indicate that, Gomoa Central is considered one of the Districts in the Region with high incidence of teenage pregnancies. Most of these young girls end up dropping out from school,” he said. He emphasized the potential long-term impact on the community and announced a personal initiative to combat the issue. “I have taken personal interest in this and intend to launch a special campaign which will be dubbed 'Make a fruitful Girl-Child' and I want all and sundry to become apostles of this campaign and also discourage parents from pushing their children to engage in early sexual relationship.”

He further touched on the Assembly’s efforts in areas such as environmental health and sanitation, health services, social welfare including the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) programme, local security, and the completion of ongoing infrastructure projects. The DCE reiterated the Assembly’s commitment to improving human and infrastructure development in the district.