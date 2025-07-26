Congo journalist Rosie Pioth sent death threats for anniversary report on 1982 airport bombing

Congolese journalist Rosie Pioth received death threats in July 2025 after reporting on the anniversary of the 1982 bombing of the Maya-Maya International Airport in the capital, Brazzaville. (Photo: Courtesy of Pioth)

Kinshasa, July 24, 2025—Authorities in the Republic of the Congo must ensure the safety of journalist Rosie Pioth following death threats for her reporting on the anniversary of the 1982 bombing of the Maya-Maya International Airport in the capital, Brazzaville, the Committee to Protect Journalists said Thursday.

“The authorities of the Republic of the Congo must urgently investigate the threats against journalist Rosie Pioth and ensure she can continue her work without the looming possibility of being killed,” said Angela Quintal, CPJ’s Africa regional director, from New York. “Many journalists working in the Republic of the Congo self-censor out of fear of reprisal, and the possibility that these threats will go without adequate response may only entrench those fears.”

Pioth, correspondent for the French government-owned outlet France 24 and director of the news site Fact Checking Congo, published anarticle on July 17, the anniversary of the bombing, which detailed how, after 43 years, victims’ families continue to demand justice andcompensation.

Pioth emphasized how the story of the bombing had been “erased” with “No monuments. No textbooks. No national day. No public mention of this tragedy.” At the end of the report, she also announced intentions to publish further investigations on the bombing, which killed nine, and its aftermath.

The day after the article was published, unidentified individuals called and messaged death threats to Pioth, urging her to stop reporting about the bombing, according to Pioth and CPJ’s review of the messages. Pioth said her husband also received threatening messages directed at her.

“[A]re you the one encouraging your wife towards media provocations? You have 72 hours to decide to stop your publications. I am watching all your movements, and the unpredictable is not far away, dear infiltrator,” read one of the messages sent to her husband.

Pioth told CPJ that she went into hiding after the threats and intended to file a complaint with the prosecutor’s office in Brazzaville. The local professional association Journalism and Ethics Congo (JEC) alsocalled for her protection.

CPJ’s calls and questions sent via messaging app to a Republic of the Congo government spokesperson and Minister of Communication and Media Thierry Moungalla did not receive a reply.