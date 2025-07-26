Real Businesses Are Crowded Out By Political Bigamists

Why are a few Africans doing much better and succeeding in Western countries? The straight answer is that Africans in general persevere outside, even if it takes their last breath rather than come back home as a failure. Legitimate businesses are still surviving in Africa but it takes hard work and dedication as expended to succeed outside. Unfortunately, if more money can be made in Politics through cronyism without sweat, crooked minded folks go for it crowding out legitimate business people.

We can no longer rely on token Africans that made it abroad while discouraging those struggling to make it at home. China, India and other Asian countries built schools and technologies that rivaled the Western world before they could produce world class scientists and technological rivalry. Africa’s loss is not politicians’ or their cronies. It is the loss of those children that should have been nurtured from Primary schools before they get to high school or college at home.

When you look at Solar technology, one would think Tropical countries should have been at the forefront. Yet, Africa had civilization and technology far older than other continents. Indeed, it is not a secret that the Greeks and Romans were learning technology in Africa when they label the Northern Europeans Barbarians! Africans cannot rely on past glories, sciences and technologies are built and tested by Youths and Professors in schools from one generation to the next.

Nigeria remains the most expensive buyer of imported technologies because of inflated and padded contracts. Even if the same project is slated for different African countries, the cost in Nigeria doubles or triples. Unfortunately, without making provisions for trained local technicians and engineers to maintain or replicate similar projects inside or outside Africa. Indeed, those lucky enough to be trained cannot wait to abscond for better remuneration in hostile countries.

We like to blame the lack of encouraging environment because politicians divert resources needed for succor in difficult fields, into their pockets. At the same time, as so many people pointed out, Africans go to Western countries and see how progress is built on hardwork but bring their shady businesses back home. They figure that, in their lifetime, enough money could be stolen to buy what they need readymade abroad. No wonder they die, unrevived abroad.

Nevertheless, some Africans have relocated back home, flourishing in their choice of business. They are too few in numbers to encourage enough entrepreneurs to replicate their success. The fear and trend demonstrates that many Africans do not pass on their success in business to their children, not to think about a wider community. Many of the children are so spoiled and uncultured, they lack the discipline to propagate their family business unto the next level.

Most foreigners in Nigeria would tell you it is the best place to make money. Yet, most Nigerians fail to take up the opportunities because they can make more money as a politician without working hard investing their money and time. If they make large amounts of cash in politics, they can make quicker returns at the Black Market roundtripping, importation of materials or junks with quick turn-around. These types of profit crowd out real and honest businesses.

Those of us that shun politics leave it to shady characters to exhibit their worst. Instead of complaining about the characters we have in politics, also present in most countries but hardly get elected: until recently on Immigration. Many would argue that nothing is new about shady characters in politics. Some are more discrete than others. They just know when, where and time to exhibit their political or dictatorial avarice. They claim the richest businesses are crooks!

When the gloves are off, anything goes. They try to bully, cuddle or cultivate every institution and system to their favor, no matter how respectable. Those who fall out with them and become disillusioned are disenfranchised. If there are enough of them with followers, a new party is floated. There is also another party waiting in the wings looking for an opportunity to jump in and correct what they see as tearing the Nation apart: They are the Millitricians.

Personal ambitions have taken over our desire to serve the communities. Some politicians usually align to Any-Party-In-Power or against. Third-Party seldom succeed worldwide Since they are formed during polity revolt. The main problem most African politicians and militricians have today unlike Independence Activists is their loyalty to individuals rather than to their Country. Civil parties to military palace coups. We had problems of dignity in the past but not avarice as today.

The debate on Bangladesh’s poverty which is similar to many African countries is misplaced. Even Britain, Germany, Britain and the United States of America emulate the best operating procedure within. It does not mean Bangladesh have to be perfect for Nigeria to implement good and sensible practices as in many Asian countries. Corruption in Asian and African countries were similar, yet alleviation of poverty in Asia shifted the scourge from Asia to Africa.

There was a time when the naira was appreciating so much after the worst downward trend, we thought the new Nigerian Government found a solution to the falling naira against the United States dollar. But when the moneybags uploaded their naira from bullion vans, file cabinets and grave yards to take advantage of cheaper dollars, the “miracle” ended. It did not last long before naira fell again.

The difference between Nigeria and Bangladesh is that the mopping up of excess taka held steady, at least for now. The American dollar fell in parity with Bangladesh taka due to local money liquidity shortage. So Bangladesh Exporters and Remitters lost out in Bangladesh due to central bank delays, causing liquidity shortage unlike Nigeria where even the Central Bank Governor printed naira for their use. https://www.tbsnews.net/

The Tinubu Government in Nigeria could have gotten away with mopping up naira but the Government could not discipline money bags uploading naira because they are members of the same Cabal Club. The new President cannot turn on members of his old Cabal because he became the President with the good intention of the country and that of the masses as the goal!

Farouk Martins Aresa @oomoaresa1